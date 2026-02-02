Truth has won against AAP's political vendetta, says Akali Dal on bail to Majithia

Chandigarh, Feb 2 (IANS) The Shiromani Akali Dal (SAD) while welcoming the bail granted to senior leader Bikram Singh Majithia in a Disproportionate Assets case by the Supreme Court on Monday said the truth had won and the political vendetta unleashed by the Aam Aadmi Party (AAP) and Punjab Chief Minister Bhagwant Mann against the Akali leader had been exposed.

Senior Akali Dal leaders Daljit Singh Cheema and Arshdeep Singh Kler said the AAP government had done its utmost to incarcerate Majithia in jail and had concocted a false Disproportionate Assets case which it could not defend in the apex court.

They said it was now clear that after the AAP government failed to present a ‘challan’ in the false narcotics case registered against the Akali leader and when its Special Leave Petition against the bail granted to Majithia in the case was dismissed by the apex court, it decided to embroil the Akali leader in a false Disproportionate Assets case.

“This case will eventually also meet the same end as the false narcotics case registered against Majithia,” they added.

Cheema said the AAP government had proceeded against Majithia in a desperate bid to silence him as he had consistently condemned the wrong policies of the government besides speaking up for the rights of the people.

“In this process Majithia’s human rights were also violated,” he said, asserting “Punjabis will give a befitting answer to the AAP government for misusing the police and investigating agencies to frame its opponents in politically-motivated cases”.

A Bench of Justices Vikram Nath and Sandeep Mehta granted bail to Majithia after noting that he had been granted bail earlier in a case under the Narcotic Drugs and Psychotropic Substances Act from which the Disproportionate Assets case stems.

“Considering the fact that the petitioner was granted bail in the earlier NDPS matter in 2022 against which the Special Leave Petition filed by state of Punjab was dismissed in 2025, and the police report had already been filed, the fact that the Disproportionate Assets case relates to 2006-2017 and the FIR was filed in 2025, we grant bail,” the court observed.

