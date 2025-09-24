True face of AAP, symbol of corruption and plunder, exposed: Tarun Chugh 

New Delhi, Sep 24 (IANS) The BJP launched a scathing attack on the Aam Aadmi Party (AAP) on Wednesday after the Enforcement Directorate (ED) attached properties worth Rs 7.44 crore linked to companies allegedly controlled by former Delhi minister and senior AAP leader Satyendar Kumar Jain.

Reacting to the ED’s latest action, BJP National General Secretary Tarun Chugh accused the AAP of orchestrating one of the largest plunder campaigns in the national capital’s political history.

Speaking to IANS, Tarun Chugh said, "The true face of AAP, the face of corruption and plunder, has been exposed. The ones who once spoke of ushering in a new political culture are now knee-deep in red-carpet corruption. They built palaces while Delhi’s citizens were looted. Every single culprit will face justice; not one will be spared. Those who misused public trust for personal gain will go to jail."

The ED's action, taken under the Prevention of Money Laundering Act (PMLA), 2002, stems from a Central Bureau of Investigation (CBI) case registered in 2017. The CBI had accused Jain of amassing disproportionate assets between February 2015 and May 2017, during his tenure as a minister in the Delhi government.

In December 2018, a charge sheet was filed against Jain, his wife, Poonam Jain, and several others. Earlier in March 2022, the ED had attached assets worth Rs 4.81 crore in the same case and filed a prosecution complaint, which was acknowledged by a Delhi court. With the latest attachment, the total value of seized assets now stands at Rs 12.25 crore.

According to the ED, following the 2016 demonetisation, Jain’s close associates Ankush Jain and Vaibhav Jain deposited Rs 7.44 crore in cash as advance tax under the Income Disclosure Scheme (IDS). These funds were declared in the names of four companies later found to be beneficially owned and controlled by Satyendar Jain.

Both the Income Tax Department and the Delhi High Court concluded that the two associates were benami holders acting on Jain’s behalf. These findings were upheld by the Supreme Court, which dismissed their appeals.

Following this, the ED shared its findings with the CBI, which filed a supplementary charge sheet enhancing the disproportionate assets attributed to Jain.

--IANS

jk/dpb