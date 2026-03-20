Tripura: Oppn walkouts over bills for three new private universities

Agartala, March 20 (IANS) The Tripura Assembly on Friday witnessed bedlam as opposition CPI(M) and Congress members jointly staged a walkout over the adoption of three bills to set up private universities in the state.

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Leader of the Opposition Jitendra Chaudhury and Congress MLA Sudip Roy Barman, while participating in discussions on the three separate bills, alleged that the organisations proposing to establish the universities lack adequate experience in running higher educational institutions.

Chaudhury, a former minister and the incumbent CPI(M) Tripura state secretary, pointed out several loopholes in the bills and demanded that they be referred to select committees.

He said the government must exercise greater caution in allowing private organisations to set up higher educational institutions, warning against steps that could jeopardise the future of young students.

Roy Barman echoed similar concerns, stating that the organisations proposing the universities neither have sufficient experience nor have they adhered to the rules and guidelines of the University Grants Commission. He demanded the withdrawal of the three bills.

However, Higher Education Minister Kishor Barman rejected the opposition’s arguments. Following heated exchanges between the treasury and opposition benches, CPI(M) and Congress MLAs rushed to the well of the House and raised slogans in front of Assembly Speaker Ram Pada Jamatia’s podium. After several minutes of disruption, the opposition members walked out.

According to the statement of objects and reasons attached to the bills, Tripura currently has five private universities. The statement noted that although the state has made significant strides in education over the past two decades, with considerable expansion in primary, secondary and higher secondary education, there remains scope for further growth in higher education since Tripura attained statehood in 1972.

Meanwhile, the New Delhi‑based Indira Gandhi Computer Shaksharta Mission has proposed establishing a knowledge‑driven and technologically enabled institution, the Atal Bihari Vajpayee Skill University, in Tripura.

The university aims to offer programmes in science, technology, management, social sciences, humanities, law, nursing, paramedical sciences, pharmacy, hospitality and tourism, tribal affairs, sports, skill development, fine arts, design and performing arts.

Similarly, the Gujarat‑based Research and Gyan for Noble Upliftment Trust has proposed setting up the International University in Tripura, with a focus on a wide range of disciplines including science, technology, management, social sciences, humanities, law, nursing, paramedical sciences, pharmacy, hospitality and tourism, tribal affairs, sports, skill development, fine arts, design and performing arts.

Additionally, the Hapur (Uttar Pradesh)‑based Bharat Educational and Cultural Development Trust has proposed establishing the Science, Technology and Allied Skill University in the state.

The proposed institution also plans to offer programmes across diverse fields such as science, technology, management, social sciences, humanities, law, nursing, paramedical sciences, pharmacy, hospitality and tourism, tribal affairs, sports, skill development, fine arts, design and performing arts.

--IANS

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