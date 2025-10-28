Tripura MLAs’ delegation visits Gujarat legislative assembly, lauds advanced infrastructure

Gandhinagar, Oct 28 (IANS) A delegation of 11 members, including four MLAs from Tripura, visited the Gujarat Legislative Assembly on Monday as part of their five-day study tour of the state, which continues until October 31.

During their visit, the delegates — including MLAs Swapna Debbarma, Manab Debbarma, Ramu Das, and Nayan Sarkar — were given a detailed briefing by Assembly officials on the functioning of the legislature, including the library facilities, NeVA (National e-Vidhan Application) service centre, seating arrangements for members, and amenities available to legislators.

Tripura MLA Swapna Debbarma expressed admiration for the Gujarat Assembly’s state-of-the-art infrastructure, particularly its modern library and paperless digital systems.

She stated that the insights gained from this visit would help upgrade the Tripura Assembly’s library and improve its facilities in the near future.

Officials also guided the delegation through various sections of the Assembly, including the press and VVIP galleries, and explained how the paperless operations under NeVA have enhanced transparency and efficiency in legislative work. Joint Secretary Rita Mehta and Deputy Secretary Dinesh Chaudhary, along with other Assembly officials and staff, were present during the visit.

On the first day of the visit, the delegation toured Ahmedabad’s Sabarmati Riverfront, Atal Bridge, Iskcon Temple, and key areas along Ashram Road.

Members received an overview of the city’s urban planning, beautification efforts, and infrastructure that have contributed to Ahmedabad being recognised as the world’s first UNESCO World Heritage City.

Led by MLA Swapna Debbarma, the delegation includes members Manab Debbarma, Ramu Das, and Nayan Sarkar.

The team praised Gujarat’s balanced approach to urban development and citizen-centric governance, noting that the visit provided valuable insights for implementation back home.

Over the next days, the delegation will travel to Somnath, Dwarka, and Porbandar—Mahatma Gandhi’s birthplace—to study Gujarat’s developmental policies, heritage conservation efforts, and welfare programmes aimed at improving the quality of life across the state.

Gujarat has emerged as one of India’s most progressive states, driven by a model that blends rapid industrial growth with inclusive social welfare.

The state government has implemented large-scale infrastructure projects such as GIFT City, the Sabarmati Riverfront, and Dholera Smart City, alongside initiatives in renewable energy, skill development, and e-governance.

Through programs like Mukhyamantri Amrutam Yojana, Mission Mangalam, and Kanya Kelavani, it focuses on health, women’s empowerment, and education.

--IANS

gyan/dan