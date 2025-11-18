Tripura: Int'l drug syndicate with Pakistan link busted (Lead)

Agartala, Nov 18 (IANS) Dismantling an international drug syndicate involving Pakistan, in a major breakthrough against narcotics trafficking, the Assam Rifles, in a joint operation with the Customs Department, seized 800 gm of cocaine valued at nearly Rs 8 crore and arrested two drug peddlers in Tripura, officials said on Tuesday.

A Customs Department official said that acting on specific intelligence inputs about a drug-trafficking syndicate smuggling high-purity cocaine into India through the Punjab border from Pakistan, Agartala Customs Department has busted a major narcotics network operating across multiple states.

He added that the syndicate transported the contraband via surface routes to Tripura and other Northeastern states for further smuggling into Bangladesh and Southeast Asian countries through Mizoram.

Following actionable input in the Tripura sector, a joint operation was launched on Monday (November 17) during which two Indian nationals were apprehended in Agartala with 800 grams of high-purity cocaine.

Assistance from the Assam Rifles was sought for surveillance and perimeter security during the operation.

Preliminary investigation indicates the involvement of Pakistani nationals in the syndicate, along with Indian operatives from several states who facilitated the trafficking network, the official added.

Earlier, a Defence Spokesman said that Assam Rifles, in a joint operation with the Customs Department officials, seized 800 gm of high-grade cocaine in the heart of Tripura capital Agartala on Monday.

The seized contraband, valued at nearly Rs 8 crore, marks one of the most significant cocaine recoveries in the region in recent months, he added.

The operation launched on the basis of credible intelligence inputs also resulted in the apprehension of two individuals involved in the trafficking attempt.

An official statement said that the operation underscores the unwavering commitment of Assam Rifles towards a drug-free society and its continued efforts to curb the menace of narcotics trafficking across the Northeast region.

The force remains steadfast in protecting the youth from the dangers of drugs and ensuring the safety and security of the region, the statement said.

In a separate large-scale operation to eradicate illegal 'ganja' (cannabis) cultivation was successfully conducted on Tuesday by the state and Central forces across multiple locations in Tripura's Sepahijala district.

A police spokesman said that this drive was jointly carried out by the Sepahijala district Police, troops of four Tripura State Rifles (TSR) battalions, Central Reserve Police Force, Women Tripura State Rifles, district civil administration, and the Forest Department.

The operation was led by Bijoy Debbarma, Sepahijala Superintendent of Police, targeted the areas of Sutarmura, Toktumadum, Chitta Rambari, Ukyamura, Tulamura Kamalnagar, and Ghatigar under the jurisdiction of five police station areas.

The action was based on credible intelligence gathered by the state police, the spokesman added.

He said that during the drive, nearly 12 lakh semi-mature cannabis plants, estimated to be worth around Rs 50 crore, were detected and destroyed, marking a significant blow to illegal drug cultivation and trafficking in the region.

