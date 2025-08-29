Tripura CM mulls using water of Bangladesh’s Titas river for Agartala city

Agartala, Aug 29 (IANS) Tripura Chief Minister Manik Saha said on Friday that he is contemplating the use of water from the Titas river in Bangladesh for supplying drinking water in the Agartala Municipal Corporation areas.

The Titas is a river in Bangladesh, which merges into the Meghna river and forms part of the Surma-Meghna River System, flows along Tripura.

From India’s Tripura territory, the Titas river flows 5 km inside Bangladesh at some places and 10–12 km in other places.

The Titas river starts its journey from Sarail Upazila, Brahmanbaria. The river is 98 km long and again meets the Meghna river near Nabinagar Upazila, Brahmanbaria.

After inaugurating the Vivekananda Township Project at the heart of the capital city Agartala, the Chief Minister said that the water of the Haora river, Kalapania, or Katakhal canal mix with the Titas River in Bangladesh.

“I have adequate knowledge of the Titas river. I have proposed that water from the Titas river be supplied to the 51 wards of Agartala Municipal Corporation areas as drinking water. Proposals are being studied, and if everything goes as planned, we would raise this matter with the Central government so that we can provide iron-free and clean water. We are working in this direction,” he added.

Claiming that his government is transparent and has been working for the betterment of the people, CM Saha said that the 48 flats constructed in the Vivekananda Township Project for the lower-income group, middle-income group, and higher-income group people.

He added that these flats are earthquake-resistant.

“We are working for development, and there is no talk without development. From January till August, we have inaugurated and laid foundation stones for numerous projects and infrastructures worth Rs 800 crore. This is what the BJP-led government is about. We have formed TUDA (Tripura Urban Development Authority) to construct beautiful buildings for comfortable living. We have also given permission for high-rise buildings by following all rules,” he said.

Manik Saha, who holds the PWD portfolio, further informed that the main aim of TUDA is to build modern flats for economically weaker and middle-class people.

"Another project of 216 flats at a cost of around Rs 96 crore is underway in the outskirts of Agartala. It is expected to be completed by March next year,” he said.

The Chief Minister also said he has requested the Centre to remove the cap on loan amounts for externally aided projects to undertake many ambitious projects.

“There are many states where such a cap does not exist. But in our case, due to many ongoing development works, we are facing issues because of this cap,” he said.

The Chief Minister also informed that work on preparing GIS master plans for 20 urban areas of the state, including Agartala Municipal Corporation areas, is underway.

The master plan for Agartala city is already about 70 per cent complete and development projects worth around Rs 530 crore have been undertaken in the first phase of the Mukhyamantri Nagar Unnayan Prakalp with the help of Asian Development Bank (ADB), he stated.

