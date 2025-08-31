Tripura CM Manik Saha accuses CPM of misleading people with negativity

Agartala, Aug 31 (IANS) Tripura Chief Minister Manik Saha on Sunday slammed the CPI (M) for confusing people with a negative mindset and making false propaganda against the BJP government.

While addressing a gathering, organised on the occasion of the 125th edition of Prime Minister Narendra Modi's 'Mann Ki Baat' at East Takchaya in Asharambari in Khowai district, the Chief Minister informed that the present government has been working for the development of Janajati (tribal) people and Janajati inhabited areas.

“In the 2024-25 financial year, an additional fund of Rs 170 crore has been allocated to Tripura Tribal Areas Autonomous District Council (TTAADC) and in the 2025-26 FY, Rs 860 crore has been sanctioned,” Saha said, responding to the criticism of CPI-M and other parties about the fund crisis in the tribal autonomous body. He said that ‘Mann Ki Baat’ is not a political programme and people eagerly wait for this programme.

CM Saha also mentioned that former Chief Minister and Left leader Manik Sarkar had said that no one listens to Mann Ki Baat. “I want to urge him to come and listen to Mann Ki Baat. They (CPI-M) don’t want to see development. In the future, they will be found nowhere. They are confusing people and have a negative mentality,” he added.

“PM Modi has been working for the development and strengthening of the country. He is building a bridge between the public and himself. You will not find leaders like PM Modi who connect with people through Mann Ki Baat,” Saha said. Violent political culture existed during the 40-year regime of CPI (M) and Congress, the Chief Minister alleged and said, “We don’t want such politics.”

“Jati and Janajati (non-tribals and tribals) are brothers, and there should be no division. We are working to build Ek Tripura Shreshtha Tripura. Without unity, development is not possible,” he pointed out.

Saha said that a few days back in Bihar, RJD and Congress leaders, including Rahul Gandhi, provoked their party workers and spoke many things against PM Modi, but this time they crossed all limits by making derogatory and abusive comments against PM Modi’s late mother.

“We strongly condemn such things. This is a direct attack on India’s culture.” “A Chaiwala (tea-seller) and a man from a poor family became the Prime Minister. This did not go down well with the Congress, RJD and other opposition parties. Not only people of Bihar, but people of the entire country would not tolerate such abusive and offensive comments," he added.

Saha, who also holds the home portfolio, claimed that law and order has improved, and police were given a free hand. “The BJP government, after coming to power in 2018, had given due respect to the erstwhile Tripura king Maharaja Bir Bikram Kishore Manikya Bahadur. Agartala airport was renamed after the last king. We are also working to provide quality education and good health services to the Janajati people,” he said.

During the programme, BJP General Secretary Bipin Debbarma, TTAADC member Bhumika Nanda Reang and other dignitaries were present.

--IANS

