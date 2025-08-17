Tripura BJP youth leader expelled from party for circulating personal video on social media

Agartala, Aug 17 (IANS) The ruling Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) Pradesh committee has expelled a youth leader for circulating 'personal videos' on social media, a party leader said on Sunday.

The BJP leader said that the party has expelled Manna Dey, President of Khayerpur Mandal in West Tripura, for circulating 'personal videos' on social media platforms.

State BJP General Secretary Amit Rakshit, in an expulsion letter to Dey, said that he (Dey) would no longer be a party member or member of any frontal organisation of the party, and he can not use the party's name in any way henceforth.

“Recently, several video and audio clips of Dey’s close conversations between party leaders, personal lifestyle, went viral on various social media. Such actions are unexpected and not desirable from a political worker, and these violate the party discipline,” the letter said.

The letter told Dey that his activities had tarnished the party's image. “Despite repeated verbal requests and warnings about your social media-related activities, you continue to violate the discipline of the party. Hence, you have been expelled from the party with immediate effect following a directive from the state party president (Rajib Bhattacharjee),” Rakshit said in his letter to Dey.

The expulsion letter informed Dey that he was relieved from all party posts. Dey, however, in a Facebook post, said that he became a victim of a conspiracy. “I love BJP and I respect each party's decision. Therefore, I also accepted this decision of my expulsion from the party. I am grateful to the BJP and all youth leaders and workers for giving me the opportunity to work for the party,” Dey said in his post. He said that he would continue social activities for the help of the people.

