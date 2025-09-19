Tripura Assembly adopts resolution hailing PM Modi, Armed Forces for Op Sindoor

Agartala, Sep 19 (IANS) The Tripura Assembly on the first day of the session on Friday unanimously adopted a resolution congratulating Prime Minister Narendra Modi, Defence Minister Rajnath Singh and the country’s Armed Forces for the success of 'Operation Sindoor'.

The operation, launched on May 7 in retaliation for the April 22 Pakistan-backed terror attack in Pahalgam (Jammu and Kashmir), inflicted heavy damage on terror infrastructure in Pakistan-occupied Kashmir and across the border.

Subsequently, both countries reached an understanding on a ceasefire. The resolution, moved by Chief Minister Manik Saha, said that Operation Sindoor has undoubtedly become a historic milestone for India in the fight against terrorism.

“On the occasion of this glorious victory achieved due to the strong leadership and well-planned steps of Prime Minister Narendra Modi. The Tripura Assembly extends sincere respect and congratulations to the Prime Minister, Defence Minister, National Security Advisor, Chief of Defence Staff, Chiefs of Indian Army, Navy and Air Force, including the Chief of BSF and all the brave soldiers who have taken the oath to protect the motherland,” the resolution said.

CM Saha said that on April 22, Pakistan-backed terrorists brutally killed a total of 26 citizens (25 Indians and one Nepalese) at Pahalgam in Kashmir. This brutal murder deeply saddens the entire country.

He said in the resolution that immediately after this heinous murder, the Prime Minister told the countrymen in unequivocal terms that India will never tolerate such terrorist attacks again. “The terrorists and their sponsors involved in this incident will be given a befitting reply. Wherever the terrorists are hiding, they will be brought to justice. The Prime Minister informed the countrymen that an appropriate response would be given after finding out,” Saha said.

Finally, on May 7, the well-planned 'Operation Sindoor' destroyed several militant bases and training camps inside Pakistan. The Chief Minister, in his 4-page resolution, said that it is reported that a large number of terrorists trained by the Pakistani Army were killed in this operation.

“The next day, when Pakistan started shelling India, the Indian Army, Navy, and Air Force jointly conducted missile strikes, damaging several Pakistani military infrastructures, but the operation was successfully completed without any harm to Pakistani citizens,” he said.

CM Saha told the House that every attack by Pakistan has been repelled with great courage and skill by the brave soldiers of the Indian Army. India was completely safe without any loss. The successful operation under the visionary leadership of the Prime Minister and the befitting response of the Indian Army to the Pakistani attack are indicative of India's heroic prowess, he stated.

The resolution highlighted that Operation Sindoor is a testament to how India's defence system has grown in strength over the past decade.

India is a worshipper of non-violence and believes in peaceful coexistence. Through 'Operation Sindoor', India not only gave a befitting reply to the genocide against humanity in the Kashmir Valley, but also proved to the entire world that India is always alert, strong in combating terrorism, and if necessary, does not hesitate to strike directly at the enemy's bases across the border, the resolution stated.

