Trinamool's Abhishek Banerjee thanks FM Sitharaman for listening to his speech, counters her on GST rates

Kolkata, Feb 12 (IANS) Trinamool Congress General Secretary Abhishek Banerjee on Thursday countered Union Finance Minister Nirmala Sitharaman, a day after she slammed him in the Parliament for "twisting facts" and "deliberately spreading misinformation" regarding Goods and Services Tax (GST).

Read More

In a post on his X handle, Banerjee thanked the Union Finance Minister for listening to his speech.

"I thank Hon'ble Finance Minister @nsitharaman for so carefully listening to my speech. Though I wish she'd listen as carefully to the people of Bengal when they ask for their MGNREGA, PMAY, PMGSY and JJM dues. The Finance Minister says I 'twisted facts.' Let me untwist them for her," he said.

"She's absolutely right, there's no GST on fresh liquid milk. But perhaps she hasn't seen the mother who can't afford fresh milk, who stretches her budget by mixing powdered milk for her infant. That powdered milk? 5% GST. Zero tax on what she can't buy, 5% tax on what she's forced to buy", he added.

The Diamond Harbour MP further shared data on GST rates in multiple sectors.

"She's correct again, textbooks have no GST. But the graph paper a student uses for his/her math assignment? 12% GST. The laboratory notebook for the science practical? 12% GST. The crayons for the drawing class? 12% GST. On healthcare, she's technically accurate as always; consultation and treatment are GST-free. But the oxygen cylinder that keeps a COVID patient alive? 12% GST. The insulin injection that prevents a diabetic from dying? 5% GST. The anaesthesia for the surgery? 12% GST," he said.

The Trinamool leader concluded by thanking Sitharaman for proving his point.

"And yes, funeral services are exempt. But the agarbatti we light for our departed? 5% GST. EVEN GRIEF HAS A PRICE TAG IN ‘NEW INDIA.’ This, Honourable Finance Minister, is EXACTLY the problem I was highlighting. Until you understand the difference between what's written in the GST Act and what's written on a poor family's grocery bill, you'll keep living in your India while we live in ours. Thank you for proving my point better than I ever could," he said.

The reaction from Abhishek Banerjee came after FM Sitharaman on Wednesday accused him of "twisting facts" and rejected his claim that West Bengal did not find mention in the Union Budget. She said that it was a deliberate attempt to spread misinformation.

Replying to the debate in Lok Sabha on the Union Budget, she took a dig at Banerjee for his claim that GST has to be paid even after death.

"I heard Abhishek Banerjee's speech very carefully. It's unfortunate that he twisted facts which are known to everyone in this House. Very conveniently, he spoke about the life cycle of an individual & lied. Ever since the GST was introduced in 2017, there has been ZERO GST on milk. Is he taking the members of this House as fools? There's no GST on education. Effectively, the GST is exempt. Pre-school to higher secondary education, there's no GST. Education leading to recognised qualifications, there's no GST. On books, textbooks & notebooks, there's no GST since 2017. He even spoke about pencil, sharpener etc. How can someone lie so much?" said Sitharaman.

--IANS

sch/vd