Trinamool takes separate route from Congress on LS Speaker impeachment issue

New Delhi, Feb 11 (IANS) By proposing an "alternate" path of restraint with a constructive and calibrated approach before rushing to seek the impeachment of Lok Sabha Speaker Om Birla, the Trinamool Congress has sent a clear signal of dissent to the Congress leadership, despite the latter holding the post of the Leader of the Opposition in the Lok Sabha.

The move can also be seen as an attempt to reprimand the Congress, particularly Rahul Gandhi, over what the Trinamool perceives as a lack of adequate response to its earlier initiative to bring an impeachment motion against Chief Election Commissioner Gyanesh Kumar.

Neither move may help secure a favourable outcome for the Opposition bloc, given its numerical disadvantage compared to the ruling National Democratic Alliance (NDA) in Parliament. However, it is the rhetoric that counts in shaping a broader political narrative.

"The Trinamool Congress aspires to grab centre stage in Delhi among Opposition parties. It wants recognition as one of the largest groups on the Opposition benches. Party leaders believe the Congress is not granting them that recognition," opined Sambit Pal, In-Charge Director at the International School of Broadcasting and Journalism at MIT Art, Design and Technology University and author of the book Bengal Conundrum.

"Additionally, party leaders revere Mamata Banerjee as among the country's three foremost leaders still active in politics, along with Sharad Pawar and Sonia Gandhi, and she cannot be seen as trailing behind Rahul Gandhi," he added.

Although the Trinamool has 28 MPs in the Lower House -- about 28 per cent of the Congress' strength of 99 -- and is followed by the Samajwadi Party with 37 MPs, it has signalled that it will not automatically follow the line taken by the Leader of the Opposition in the Lok Sabha, Rahul Gandhi.

Senior journalist Gautam Hore, who has spent more than three decades with several prominent Bengali media outlets, also linked the Trinamool’s stand to its differences with Rahul Gandhi. He added that the decision may also be viewed in the context of the upcoming Assembly election in West Bengal.

“At this point, the Trinamool Congress would not like to take a hurried stand on such a sensitive issue as the removal of the Speaker. If you notice, its position is not directly against the Congress’ initiative; rather, it wants to move an impeachment motion itself, but only after giving the Speaker proper intimation and time to rectify what the Opposition considers wrong,” said the veteran journalist.

“It is also the Trinamool’s way of asserting its status as the largest political party in West Bengal ahead of the coming Assembly poll. The party wants to send a message that it is not prepared to play second fiddle, even in Delhi,” he added.

Incidentally, the Congress has attempted to recalibrate ties since the Trinamool withdrew support to the United Progressive Alliance (UPA) government at the Centre, leading to strains in relations.

When Congress state unit president Adhir Ranjan Chowdhury, a sharp critic of Mamata Banerjee, was replaced with the more conciliatory Subhankar Sarkar, it was widely seen as an attempt to placate the Chief Minister and Trinamool supremo.

The Congress’ decision to snap ties with the Left Front -- earlier stitched together as a possible third front against the state’s ruling Trinamool Congress and principal Opposition Bharatiya Janata Party -- ahead of the 2026 state poll was also interpreted as a sign of recalibration.

However, the Trinamool has largely kept its distance from such overtures, choosing instead to plough a solitary furrow -- successfully, at least for now.

