Trinamool MLA issues threat to BJP leaders, accuses them of deleting names of voters

Kolkata, Nov 6 (IANS) A purported video had gone viral where Trinamool Congress MLA Asima Patra is allegedly seen asking people to tie those BJP leaders to trees who dare to delete people's names from the voters' list. The IANS however could not independently verify the contents of the viral video and cannot vouch for its authenticity.

In the video which was purportedly taken on Wednesday during a protest rally against the Special Intensive Revision (SIR) of West Bengal's electoral rolls in Hooghly district's Chinsurah, the Trinamool's Dhaniakhali MLA was allegedly heard saying, "Those from the BJP who want to leave out the names of voters in Chinsurah area, must be tied to trees on sight. There is no concession for them."

While delivering a speech there, the Dhaniakhali MLA allegedly said, "I will tell every leader of Chinsurah that if you see BJP people from the town block, you tie those leaders to trees as soon as you see them. They want to exclude the names of the voters of Chinsurah. They want to exclude the names of the people of Bengal."

Reacting to the purported threat issued by the Trinamool MLA, BJP state committee member Swapan Pal claimed, "The Dhaniakhali MLA is giving orders to tie BJP leaders to trees. So have they stolen West Bengal's democracy? There is Taliban rule in West Bengal. SIR is being conducted in 12 states besides West Bengal on orders of the Election Commission. There is no problem in any other state. But Trinamool is facing all the problems in West Bengal.

"In Khanakul, I saw Trinamool workers going with the party flag along with Booth Level Officers. But when BJP workers are going to the areas, they are being chased away. Does he mean that only TMC will rule in West Bengal alone?"

This is not the first time that Trinamool Congress leaders issued such threats to the BJP leaders if they try to delete people's names from the voters' list.

The party's All India General Secretary Abhishek Banerjee, too, had asked people to teach BJP leaders a lesson if they make any attempt to delete names of genuine citizens from the voters' list.

