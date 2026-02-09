Trinamool MLA accused of assaulting school students in Bengal's Nadia, denies charge

Kolkata, Feb 9 (IANS) Trinamool Congress MLA Bimalendu Sinha Roy, who allegedly assaulted some students returning home in West Bengal's Nadia district, leading to students and angry locals staging a protest in front of his house, on Monday denied the charges.

The Karimpur MLA also claimed that it was a conspiracy by the Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) to tarnish his image.

The incident took place on Sunday night in Baliadanga village under Murutia police station in Nadia district.

According to local sources, several Class 12 students were returning home after private tuition in the Baliadanga area of ​​Murutia.

At that time, the MLA was also returning home after attending a party programme. It is alleged that despite the MLA's car honking, the students did not give way. At this, the MLA reportedly got out of his car and confronted the students, engaging in a heated argument with them. He was also accused of physically assaulting the students.

Following this, local residents gathered in front of the MLA's house and started protesting, demanding that the MLA come out of his house and offer an unconditional apology.

Upon receiving the news, police from the Murutia police station arrived at the scene, but the protest continued for some time.

However, on his part, Roy said: "I was talking to the students when some BJP leaders from the area tried to humiliate me, but their attempt failed. I have not done anything wrong. I am in no way involved in this despicable act. The BJP tried to harass me in many ways, but they did not succeed."

The BJP denied Roy's allegations. Local BJP leaders claimed that the MLA is trying to cover up his own mistakes by blaming the BJP. "The students and the villagers know the truth. The common people will give a fitting reply to this falsehood at the right time," local BJP leader Gouranga Das said.

