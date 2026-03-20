Trinamool makes 10-point promise in poll manifesto for Bengal Assembly polls

Kolkata, March 20 (IANS) The Trinamool Congress, on Friday, released its election manifesto for the forthcoming two-phase Assembly polls in West Bengal with 10-point promises.

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The first promise was regarding the Laxmir Bhandar, the monthly dole scheme for the women in West Bengal.

The manifesto promised the monthly amount to be enhanced to Rs 1,500 for women under general categories and to Rs 1,700 for women under reserved categories if the Trinamool Congress comes back to power for the fourth consecutive term in West Bengal.

The manifesto also promised enhanced monthly payment of Rs 1,500 under the Banglar Yuba-Sathi, a monthly financial dole scheme of Rs 1,500 will be given to secondary examination-passed youths in the age group of 21 and 40, till the time the recipient concerned gets a job.

The Trinamool Congress had also promised that every family in West Bengal would be provided with a permanent and concrete-built home if it came back to power.

It also promised an enhanced Rs 30,000 crore farm budget with special emphasis on financial assistance to families in West Bengal dependent on agriculture for their livelihood and special packages for landless farmers.

The manifesto also promised an overall and holistic geographic reorganisation of the state to establish seven new districts in the state and expand the number of urban local bodies for providing better civic amenities to the people.

For senior citizens, the Trinamool Congress' promise in the election manifesto is uninterrupted pension support for all existing beneficiaries, as well as expanding the pension net for those who are not yet covered under it.

The seventh poll promise is to provide piped drinking water to each and every household in the state, eliminating the pain of travelling a distance to fetch drinking water.

The eighth promise is to make West Bengal the gateway of trade for the entire eastern India by developing and improving logistical infrastructure like ports, roads, and a dedicated state-of-the-art World Trade Centre.

The ruling party, in the manifesto, had also promised to take the healthcare facilities at the doorstep of the people at the block and town levels.

Finally, in the education sector, the promise of the Trinamool Congress is through the infrastructure of all the state-run schools in West Bengal.

After releasing the manifesto, on Friday afternoon, Chief Minister Mamata Banerjee, in her usual style, attacked the Union government and the Election Commission of India (ECI), claiming that the ruling Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) and the Central government ruled by it had been using the ECI to indirectly impose the President's rule in the state.

She also cautioned that after the state elections, there might be attempts to strip several people in the state of their citizenship and then deport them from the country.

"I am not worried about myself. I am worried whether the democratic right of the people would be protected or not. That is exactly why I am fighting against this authoritarian approach of the BJP and the ruling party at the Centre. That is why I am writing so many letters to the Commission. I want to keep everything on record," the Chief Minister said.

--IANS

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