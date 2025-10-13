Trinamool leader Saugata Roy says women should not leave college at night

Kolkata, Oct 13 (IANS) After West Bengal Chief Minister Mamata Banerjee, now Trinamool Congress MP Saugata Roy, on Monday, has stirred a row over his remarks against women.

Speaking on the Durgapur gang-rape incident, Roy said that women should not leave their colleges late in the night.

"Such cases are rare in Bengal. Women's safety in Bengal is better than in any other place. Like the R.G. Kar rape incident, another incident has taken place. Both incidents are unfortunate and must not take place anymore. But women shouldn't leave their colleges so late at night, as the police cannot be present on every road. Police can take action after an incident occurs. So, women should also be cautious," the Trinamool leader added.

He said that it is not possible to provide security in every corner of the state.

The remarks from the veteran Trinamool Congress leader came a day after Chief Minister Banerjee said that women should not be allowed to go out late at night.

Speaking to reporters on Sunday, Chief Minister Banerjee, while making a reference to the gang-rape incident at Durgapur, said, "In Bengal, we have a zero tolerance policy against such crimes. Students from outside come here to study. I would request them not to go out at night because the police don't get to know who is going out at night. The police cannot keep a watch on everyone by going to their doorstep. The private medical college also has a responsibility to take care of their students."

The Opposition Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) had criticised Chief Minister Banerjee for making insensitive and insulting remarks against women.

Earlier on October 10, a second-year medical student from Odisha was allegedly gang-raped outside the college campus in Durgapur after she went out with her male friend for dinner.

The police have arrested all the five accused in the gang-rape case.

--IANS

