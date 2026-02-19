Trinamool leader accuses party MLA of attempt to murder, files police complaint

Kolkata, Feb 19 (IANS) Kaizar Ahmed, a prominent Trinamool Congress leader from Bhangar in South 24 Parganas district of West Bengal, on Thursday filed a police complaint against his own party’s legislator from the adjacent Canning (Purba) Assembly constituency, Saokat Molla, accusing him of attempting to have him killed.

In the complaint filed at Bhangar Police Station on Thursday afternoon, Ahmed alleged that Molla had hired a contract killer to assassinate him. In his written complaint, which was also sent via email, Ahmed requested the police authorities to register a First Information Report (FIR) on the basis of his allegations and initiate appropriate legal action.

Ahmed specifically urged the police to register the FIR under relevant provisions of the Bharatiya Nagarik Suraksha Sanhita (BNSS), 2023, including Section 173, and also sought police protection for himself and his family members, citing threat to their lives.

Police officials confirmed that an investigation has been initiated into the matter. However, at the time of filing this report, there was no official reaction from Saokat Molla or any of his close associates regarding the allegations made against him.

The internal rivalry between two factions of the Trinamool Congress in the region — one led by Molla and the other by Ahmed — has been ongoing for some time. The tension escalated in 2023 when the Trinamool Congress appointed Molla as the party’s observer for the Bhangar Assembly constituency.

Ahmed, being a senior Trinamool Congress leader with a long organisational presence in Bhangar, had objected to the decision, arguing that Molla’s primary political base was in the neighbouring Canning (Purba) constituency and not in Bhangar. However, the rivalry had reportedly subsided after intervention and mediation by the state leadership of the Trinamool Congress.

Ahead of the upcoming Assembly elections in West Bengal, scheduled later this year, the factional rivalry has resurfaced with Ahmed filing the police complaint against Molla.

Close associates of Ahmed claimed that in recent months, supporters and associates of Molla had allegedly begun interfering in organisational matters in Bhangar, leading to renewed tensions and internal discord within the party unit in the area.

There was no counter-reaction or official statement from Molla at the time of filing this report.

