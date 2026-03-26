'Trinamool is anti-Hindu, uses Muslims for votes': Bengal BJP leader

Asansol (West Bengal), March 26 (IANS) Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) MLA Agnimitra Paul on Thursday lashed out at the Trinamool Congress, accusing it of being "anti-Hindu" and using the "Muslim community for votes".

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Her reaction follows a midnight protest in the Bhabanipur Assembly constituency, led by West Bengal Leader of Opposition Suvendu Adhikari, over alleged police obstruction to Ram Navami preparations.

Notably, Adhikari is the BJP's candidate from the constituency and is pitted against West Bengal Chief Minister and Trinamool Congress supremo Mamata Banerjee in the constituency.

Paul told IANS, "The Trinamool Congress is anti-Hindu, and for the past 15 years, atrocities against Hindus have been carried out to send a message to a particular community. Everybody knows which community I am speaking about."

"They (Trinamool) are being biased towards the Muslim community for their vote bank. But now even the Muslims have realised that Mamata Banerjee has used them for votes and has done nothing for their community," she said.

Paul also accused the Trinamool Congress of politicising the Ram Navami festival.

"Hindus have to take permission for celebrating the Durga Puja festival and for the Ram Navami rally (in West Bengal). Mamata Banerjee intentionally does things to hurt Hindu sentiments to please the Muslim community. It is very dirty politics. Trinamool has been engaging in this appeasement politics for the last 15 years," she said.

"If they (Trinamool) had worked for the people without looking at their religion, today the Trinamool Congress would have been in a better state," she added.

The BJP MLA further said, "Today the people of Bengal are demanding change because they (Trinamool) have only indulged in politics of religion. That is why yesterday, the stage for Ram Navami celebrations was not allowed to be made."

Paul also came down heavily on the West Bengal Police. She said, "The police, particularly the senior police officials here, don't have a spinal cord. They don't have their own say and only listen to the Chief Minister. The junior officers, though, are better; they want change."

"Because of all this, the people of Bengal, irrespective of their religion, are seeking change (this time)," she reiterated.

Meanwhile, Bengal LoP Suvendu Adhikari on Thursday took part in a Ram Navami procession in Bhabanipur.

--IANS

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