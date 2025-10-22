Trinamool has turned Bengal’s govt institutions into party-controlled ecosystem: BJP

Kolkata, Oct 22 (IANS) The BJP on Wednesday accused the Trinamool Congress (TMC) government of converting West Bengal’s state institutions into a “party-controlled ecosystem” over the past 14 years of its rule.

“For the last 14 years, Mamata Banerjee has deliberately avoided recruiting permanent staff and has turned every institution and agency into a party-controlled ecosystem run by her loyalists,” BJP IT Cell chief and the party’s central observer for West Bengal, Amit Malviya, alleged in a post on social media.

He made the remarks while reacting to the alleged assault of a woman doctor at a state-run hospital in Howrah by a home guard on Tuesday. The lady doctor was even allegedly given a rape-threat by the accused, reportedly close to the ruling Trinamool Congress.

Malviya drew parallels with the R.G. Kar Medical College case of August last year, in which Sanjay Roy, the sole convict in the rape and murder of a doctor, was a civic volunteer -- an auxiliary post similar to that of a home guard -- attached to Kolkata Police.

In his social media post, Malviya claimed that the so-called civic volunteers and home guards in West Bengal were nothing but Trinamool Congress’s cadre workers in uniform, who were unaccountable, arrogant, and reckless.

He identified the accused in the Howrah case as Sheikh Babulal, a traffic home guard with the Uluberia Traffic Guard and a “local Trinamool strongman.” Police have since arrested three persons, including Babulal.

alleging that such crimes occur because offenders are “assured of protection” from the ruling party.

The leader of the opposition in the West Bengal assembly, Suvendu Adhikari, also posted on social media on Wednesday afternoon, alleging that such crimes happen because they are assured of protection from the ruling Trinamool Congress leaders.

“These uncivilised and barbaric elements are not even sparing those who serve sick people day and night, which is an extreme disgrace to humanity. The Chief Minister, Mamata Banerjee, has no right to continue occupying that chair since, in the regime led by her, the respect for mothers, sisters, daughters, and women is totally lost. But she will neither take measures against such menaces nor will she resign, as she did not at the time of the R.G.Kar mishap,” Adhikari added.

--IANS

src/skp