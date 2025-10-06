Trinamool has established 'Jungle Raj' in Bengal: BJP

Kolkata, Oct 6 (IANS) BJP's Information Technology Cell Chief and party's central observer for West Bengal, Amit Malviya, on Monday, launched a scathing attack on Trinamool Congress and the West Bengal Chief Minister Mamata Banerjee over the attack on the party's Lok Sabha member, Khagen Murmu, and claimed that Trinamool Congress has established a "Jungle Raj" in the state.

Murmu, the two-time BJP Lok Sabha member from Maldaha-Uttar constituency in Malda district, was attacked allegedly by the Trinamool Congress activists on Monday afternoon while he was on his way to Nagrakata in Jalpaiguri district to help with relief and rescue efforts for the people in in the hills, Terai and Dooars regions in North Bengal, who were affected by the devastating rains, floods and landslides during the last few days.

Malviya claimed that after the state administration and Chief Minister Mamata Banerjee, remained absent when North Bengal was being devastated by the natural disaster during the last few days, Trinamool Congress workers were now attacking BJP leaders and workers, who were trying to carry out the relief work in the state.

"While Mamata Banerjee dances at her Kolkata Carnival, the TMC and state administration are missing in action. Those actually helping the people, BJP leaders and karyakartas, are being attacked for doing relief work. This is TMC's Bengal, where cruelty rules and compassion is punished," he said in an X post.

BJP's Chief Whip Shankar Ghosh, who was accompanying Khagen Murmu while he was on his way to Nagrakata and who also received minor injuries, claimed that a group of Trinamool Congress supporters attacked their vehicle as soon as the vehicle reached Bamandanga.

"They attacked our vehicle with sticks and rods and started pelting stones at our vehicle. Murmu was hit on his head by a stone, which led to severe bleeding. Our vehicle was also heavily damaged," Ghosh said.

