Trinamool gram panchayat chief, his associate shot at in Bengal

Kolkata, Nov 28 (IANS) A local Trinamool Congress gram panchayat chief and his associate were shot on the open road at Sapuipara area in Kolkata-adjacent Howrah district of West Bengal.

The ruling party gram panchayat chief has been identified at Debabrata Mondal a.k.a. Babu Mondal.

His associate, who also received bullet injuries, has been identified as Anupam Rana.

Both are currently under treatment at state-run S.S.K.M. Medical College and Hospital. The medical condition of both, especially Mondal's, is extremely critical.

Eyewitnesses told the police that Modal and Rana were returning by motorcycle from a marriage function late Thursday night. While Rana was driving the bike, Mondal was the pillion rider.

While they were on their way back, some unknown miscreants blocked the motorcycle Mondal and Rana were travelling on and opened indiscriminate firing on them.

"First, Rana, who was driving the motorcycle, was shot. As both fell along with the motorcycle, the miscreants fired some more rounds of bullets, in which both were severely injured. Around six to seven rounds of bullets were fired, after which they escaped from the spot," a local eyewitness told media persons on Friday morning.

It is learnt that Mondal was shot in his shoulder and abdomen. Both were first shifted to a local nursing home. However, as their condition was critical, both were rushed to S.S.K.M. on Friday morning.

A political slugfest had erupted over the incident. While the local Trinamool Congress leadership had claimed that BJP-backed goons were behind the incident, the latter claimed that the attack was a fallout of acute infighting within the local ruling party leadership.

The police have started a thorough investigation into the matter. The investigating officials are checking the footage of the CCTV machines in the area where the shootout took place.

The cops are investigating whether the attack was prompted by political rivalry or personal feud.

The accused are still absconding. Panic is still prevailing among the people in the area following this incident.

Local people said that Mondal was an influential leader in the area, as a result of which he developed enmity with several persons.

--IANS

