'Trinamool attacking our workers in Bengal,' claims BJP

Kolkata, Feb 4 (IANS) The BJP on Wednesday accused the Trinamool Congress of attacking its workers in the Keshpur block of West Bengal's West Midnapore district.

Eight BJP workers were injured in the alleged attack. They were brought to Midnapore Medical College and Hospital with injuries. However, the Trinamool Congress denied the allegations.

According to reports, the BJP leadership organised an internal meeting in the Ramakata area of ​​Keshpur block's Ward No. 7 on Tuesday evening.

After the meeting concluded, as the BJP workers were heading home, they were allegedly attacked with bamboo sticks and other weapons.

The BJP also alleged that several motorcycles were vandalised.

The BJP workers sustained injuries in various parts of their bodies. The injured were rescued and taken to Midnapore Medical College and Hospital.

In protest against the attack on its party workers, the BJP held a demonstration in front of the District Superintendent of Police's office on Tuesday night.

Upon receiving news of the incident, Leader of the Opposition in the state Assembly, Suvendu Adhikari, inquired about the situation via video call.

He video-called Tanmoy Das, the president of the BJP's Ghatal organisational district.

He heard a full account of the incident from the district president and inquired about the condition of the injured.

He also conveyed a message to continue the agitation.

As a result, BJP workers again staged a protest in Keshpur on Wednesday morning. Suvendu Adhikari also announced that a protest would be held in Ramakata, Anandpur, within a few days.

On the other hand, the Trinamool Congress has dismissed the BJP's allegations. Keshpur Trinamool Congress leader Mohammad Rafiq said, "As far as I know, they were having a picnic in the jungle. They got into a fight among themselves after drinking alcohol. They were also harassing women on the road. No one from the TMC is involved in this incident, as this is an internal conflict within the BJP."

