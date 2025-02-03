Tribhuvan Sahkari University Bill Introduced in Lok Sabha by Amit Shah

New Delhi: Union Home Minister Amit Shah on Monday introduced a bill in the Lok Sabha to establish the Institute of Rural Management Anand as a university, which will be called the "Tribhuvan" Sahkari University.

The bill aims to declare it as an institution of national importance, focusing on technical and management education in the cooperative sector.

The purpose of the bill is to promote cooperative research and development, achieve global excellence, and strengthen the cooperative movement in the country. This is in line with the government's vision of "Sahkar Se Samriddhi" (Prosperity through Cooperation).

Apart from this, the Lok Sabha Secretary General also laid on the table two bills that were passed by both Houses of Parliament during the Third Session of the Eighteenth Lok Sabha and have received the President's approval.

Meanwhile, a united opposition disrupted both the houses of Parliament on Monday when they demanded an immediate discussion on the Maha Kumbh Stampede that had led to the death of 30 people.

"The opposition in Lok Sabha demands a discussion on the Maha Kumbh tragedy and asks the government to respond. Since this was not allowed, we continue to raise our voices," Congress leader Manickam Tagore said.

RJD MP Manoj Kumar Jha said that the people wanted accountability and such an issues must be discussed in the House."The matter of concern is that the entire country is worried about the people who have lost their lives...Kumbh used to take place even before them and Kumbh will take place even after them. Kumbh is a thing of continuity but political party is not...People want accountability...This should be discussed in the House," he said.

The united opposition even staged a brief walkout in the Upper House on the issue and demanded that the list of deceased be released by the UP Government.

"We walked out of the House for an hour. We will go back again and raise this issue. We are getting calls, people are crying, they are not able to meet their families. We want to know why the list of the 30 deceased persons has not been released...Our notices are being rejected continuously and the reason for it is also not known," Congress MP Pramod Tiwari said.

Samajwadi Party MP Ram Gopal Yadav alleged mismanagement by the state government and said that families are awaiting more news." The incident took place because of the mismanagement of the administration. The eyewitnesses say that thousands were killed in the stampede...Families are not getting bodies, no action has been taken against the officials...We have given notices here but they have been rejected," Yadav said. (ANI)