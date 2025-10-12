Tribal woman raped, murdered in Telangana

Hyderabad, Oct 12 (IANS) A 33-year-old tribal woman was allegedly raped and murdered in Telangana's Medak district, police said on Sunday.

The woman, who was found lying unconscious with a head injury on Saturday, succumbed while she was being shifted to Hyderabad for treatment.

The woman, a daily-wage labourer had left her home for labour work on Friday. She was lying unconscious with a head injury under a tree in Kulcharam mandal on Saturday morning. Local residents had alerted the police.

The victim, mother of five, was initially taken to a local hospital and was subsequently referred to another hospital in Hyderabad but died on the way on Saturday night.

Police suspect that the woman was gang-raped. After the sexual assault, the assailants hit her with a boulder.

Based on the complaint filed by the woman's husband, police registered a rape and murder case and took up investigation.

Police shifted the victim's body for autopsy and were scanning the CCTV footage near the scene of the crime for clues.

Meanwhile, in an shocking incident, unable to cope with the stress of studies, an engineering student died by suicide in Telangana's Hanumakonda district.

J. Keerthana (19) hanged self at her residence in Gopalpur village of Elkathurthy mandal, police said on Sunday.

Keerthana was a student of B. Tech First Year in a private engineering college in Hyderabad. She was staying in the college hostel.

Recently, she told her parents over phone that she was unable to understand the lectures. She was also depressed over being away from home. The parents had called her home and were making efforts to enrol her in another college.

The girl's father Krishnakar told police that she hanged herself when she was alone at the house on Saturday.

He informed police that when he returned home, he found her hanging. The family brought her down and called Registered Medical Practitioner (RMP), who declared her dead.

On a complaint by Krishnakar, police registered a case and took up investigation. The body was sent for autopsy.

Keerthana was youngest of the three children of Krishnakar.

--IANS

ms/svn