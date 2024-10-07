Tribal population in Jharkhand decreased to 28 pc from 44: Union Minister Giriraj Singh

New Delhi: Union Minister Giriraj Singh on Monday said that the National Register of Citizens (NRC) is the need of the hour in Jharkhand as the tribal population in the state has decreased significantly.

Giriraj Singh also asserted that NRC is needed in the whole country.

"You must have seen an issue was raised in Jharkhand and after that, the same issue was witnessed in many states. Islamic laws are being followed under the Hemant Soren government in Jharkhand. The schools are closed on Friday rather than on Sunday...The tribal population in the state has decreased to 28 per cent from 44 per cent. That's why NRC is needed in Jharkhand, West Bengal and Assam. However, it is needed in the whole country," he said.

Earlier today, Union Minister and Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) incharge for the state, Shivraj Singh Chouhan said that they will implement the National Register of Citizens (NRC) in the state as Chief Minister Hemant Soren-led state government is favouring infiltrators.

"BJP is going to release its election manifesto. This election is not only about making someone a CM or of power, but it is about saving Jharkhand. We are determined to protect 'Roti, Mati aur Beti'. Due to the infiltrators from Bangladesh, the demography of the region is changing rapidly. Earlier, the tribal population in the Santhal region was more than 44 per cent. Now, it has been reduced to 28 per cent. The population is badly affected by these infiltrators," he said.

"The Hemant Soren government is favouring the infiltrators for vote bank politics. We will implement the NRC in Jharkhand in which local residents will be registered and the intruders will be selected and thrown out," Shivraj Singh Chouhan added.

On October 5, the BJP released 'Paanch Prana' for youth and women of Jharkhand as part of their election manifesto for the forthcoming assembly elections.

The five promises announced by party are Yuva Sathi, Gogo Didi Yojana, Ghar Saakar, Laxmi Johar and 'Assured Employment'.

Jharkhand is expected to hold elections for its 81-member legislative assembly by December 2024, as the current government's tenure is set to end in January 2025. The Election Commission is yet to announce the election schedule.

In the 2020 assembly election, Jharkhand Mukti Morcha won 30 seats, the Bharatiya Janta Party 25 and the Congress won 16.

