Tri-services defence course concludes with focus on futuristic warfare

New Delhi, Feb 26 (IANS) An analysis of India’s security challenges and discussions on modern and futuristic war fighting topped the agenda at the third edition of the Future Warfare Course (FWC-03), an official said on Thursday.

The course, which culminated on Wednesday at Manekshaw Centre, featured an enhanced curriculum covering specialised subjects and domain-specific warfare developments in military operations, the Defence Ministry official said in a statement.

The course was organised by the Doctrine, Organisation and Training (DOT) under the Headquarters Integrated Defence Staff (HQ IDS) from February 2 - 25, 2026.

Curated through the vision of the Chief of Defence Staff (CDS) General Anil Chauhan, the FWC 3.0 provided a heady mix of operational and strategic alignment and technological proficiency to the participants. A total of 39 officers from the Army, Navy and Air Force participated in the course.

The course was conducted in two phases. The first phase included members from startups, MSMEs, private industry, academia & defence public sector undertakings (DPSUs), highlighting the civil-military fusion aligned with India’s quest for self-reliance in national security.

During the second phase, the participants interacted with the academia and subject matter experts (SMEs), including space tech companies and counter Unmanned Aircraft System (C-UAS) companies at Hyderabad from February 15-17, 2026.

Visits to these companies also included field demonstrations of cutting-edge technologies, said the statement.

Visits to the Information Fusion Centre – Indian Ocean Region (IFC-IOR), Gurugram and the Indian Institute of Technology Delhi were also conducted for deeper insight into the field. The participants were also familiarised with cognitive warfare by exposing them to a media and social media interface, the statement said.

The course was focused on Multi Domain Operations (MDO) and culminated with a two-day Strategic War gaming Exercise mentored by retired Ambassadors and representatives of the Ministry of Home Affairs (MHA).

The participants gained insightful knowledge on foreign policy, international and internal affairs, to reinforce their military beliefs, said the statement.

