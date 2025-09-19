TRE-4 candidates protest in Patna, demand 'full' recruitment before poll code comes into force

Patna, Sep 19 (IANS) Thousands of Teacher Recruitment Examination (TRE-4) candidates took to the streets in Patna on Friday, demanding that the Bihar government expedite the process for a total of 1.2 lakh vacancies, which were announced earlier by Chief Minister Nitish Kumar.

The protesters, who gathered from various districts, attempted to march toward the Chief Minister's residence, but were stopped by police at Ramgulam Chowk.

Barricades were put up across the Secretariat and other sensitive areas, while water cannons and heavy police deployment were arranged to maintain order.

The agitation began in the morning from Patna College, led by student leader Dilip Kumar, with demonstrators declaring their intention to lay siege to the CM's residence.

Security was tightened at JP Golambar and Dak Bungalow Square in anticipation of the rally.

Candidates accused the government of backtracking on its promise. They alleged that while the CM had earlier announced 1.2 lakh vacancies, the Education Department has now scaled down the number to just over 26,000 posts.

"The government is delaying the process deliberately. Millions of qualified candidates remain unemployed. If the notification is not released before the election code of conduct comes into effect, the government will face political consequences," warned Dilip Kumar.

This is the second major protest by TRE-4 candidates this month.

On September 9, when aspirants attempted to gherao the CM's residence, clashes broke out with police, who resorted to lathi charge.

Several candidates were injured and detained in that incident.

Meanwhile, state Education Minister Sunil Kumar reiterated that the government was committed to conducting a fair and transparent process.

He confirmed that the TRE-4 exam will be held from December 16 to 19, and results will be declared between January 20 and 26, 2026.

However, aspirants say they are not satisfied with assurances and will continue their agitation until the government issues a clear notification for recruitment.

--IANS

ajk/svn