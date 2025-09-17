Trailblazer of Viksit Bharat: Delhi CM Rekha Gupta extends birthday wishes to PM Modi

New Delhi, Sep 17 (IANS) Delhi Chief Minister Rekha Gupta extended heartfelt birthday wishes to Prime Minister Narendra Modi on his 75th birthday, calling him a “trailblazer of a Viksit Bharat” and praising his visionary leadership that has brought hope, dignity, and opportunity to millions.

In a post on social media platform X, CM Gupta wrote, “Heartfelt birthday wishes to the trailblazer of a Viksit Bharat, our esteemed Prime Minister, the honorable Shri @narendramodi ji. Your life is a living embodiment of the spirit of 'Nation First,' the resolve of Antyodaya, and the grand vision of Aatmanirbhar Bharat.” She further lauded the Prime Minister for steering the nation toward becoming the world’s fastest-growing economy and strengthening the roots of democracy.

Gupta added, “Delhi too has continuously benefited from your leadership. Your visionary policies have infused new energy and confidence into the national capital.” She concluded her message with a prayer for PM Modi’s good health and continued leadership to help realize the national goal of Viksit Bharat 2047.

To mark the Prime Minister’s birthday, the Delhi government is launching the 'Seva Pakhwada' (Fortnight of Service), a two-week-long campaign running from September 17 to October 2, focused on accelerating public welfare initiatives and developmental work across the capital.

As part of the inaugural events, Union Home Minister Amit Shah will inaugurate 15 major projects during a special function at Thyagraj Stadium. Among the key facilities being launched are the Atal Drishti Girls’ Hostel for visually impaired students, the Atal Asha Home for intellectually disabled persons, and the Savitribai Phule Senior Citizens’ Home.

Speaking about the launch, CM Gupta said in a statement, “On the occasion of the honorable Prime Minister Shri @narendramodi ji's birthday, Union Home Minister Shri @AmitShah ji is coming to give Delhi a new pace and direction of development.”

She earlier mentioned that the Delhi government is committed to creating a ‘Viksit Delhi’, and is working diligently to deliver on promises to underserved and neglected sections of society. Over the 15-day campaign, 75 projects worth several crores will be inaugurated, all aimed at improving urban infrastructure, public health, education, and social welfare.

“These projects will not only enhance public convenience but will also significantly accelerate the city's journey toward inclusive development,” CM Gupta emphasised.

