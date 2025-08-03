Top BSF officer calls for dedicated efforts to maintain law and order in Manipur

Imphal, Aug 3 (IANS) BSF’s Additional Director General (ADG), Eastern Command, Kolkata, Mahesh Kumar Aggarwal, who was on a three-day visit to Manipur, directed the troopers to perform their assigned tasks with utmost dedication and professionalism towards maintaining law and order situation in in the state, an official said on Sunday.

The BSF ADG during his visit to Manipur thoroughly reviewed the prevailing security situation in the state and studied the operational preparedness of the troops deployed in the violence-affected northeastern state.

Aggarwal accompanied by Inspector General of BSF, Mizoram and Cachar frontier, Ravi Kant and other senior BSF officers, visited Thoubal, Bishnupur and Churachandpur districts and interacted with commanders and troops deployed in these districts.

The ADG held a Sainik Sammelan in Churachandpur district and addressed the available officers and troops.

Aggarwal also held a meeting with Manipur Governor Ajay Kumar Bhalla at Raj Bhavan on Friday and discussed the security situation in the state and the forces’ efforts to maintain peace and stability.

A Raj Bhavan official said that Aggarwal briefed the Governor on the overall security situation along the border, operational preparedness of the BSF in the region, and ongoing efforts to maintain peace and stability.

“They also highlighted the ongoing coordination with state agencies and reiterated the BSF’s commitment to maintaining peace and security,” the official said.

The BSF ADG also held separate meetings with Kuldiep Singh, Security Advisor to the Manipur government and Rajiv Singh, Director General of Police, Manipur.

Besides the BSF, a huge contingent of Army, Assam Rifles, the Central Reserve Police Force (CRPF) and the Indo-Tibetan Border Police (ITBP) along with Manipur Police have been deployed in Manipur to deal with the ethnic hostilities in the northeastern states since May 2023.

