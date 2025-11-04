Top Army officer visits forward areas of Arunachal Pradesh ahead of tri-services exercise

Itanagar, Nov 4 (IANS) Lieutenant General Abhijit S. Pendharkar, General Officer Commanding Spear Corps, on Tuesday, visited forward areas of Arunachal Pradesh to review operational preparedness and ongoing 'Operation Chaukas' activities, officials said.

Defence Spokesman Lieutenant Colonel Mahendra Rawat said that during the visit, the Corps Commander reviewed preparations for the upcoming Tri-service 'Exercise Poorvi Prachand Prahar', a major joint exercise demonstrating multi-domain integration, synergy and mission readiness in the challenging terrain of the Eastern Himalayas.

Lieutenant General Pendharkar interacted with troops deployed in forward areas and commended their grit, precision and professionalism while operating under extreme weather conditions.

He lauded their unwavering commitment and high state of readiness that exemplify the spirit and resilience of the Indian soldier.

The General Officer emphasised the importance of interoperability, operational synergy and continuous training to maintain peak combat readiness.

The visit reinforced Spear Corps' resolve towards jointness, preparedness and operational excellence in safeguarding the nation's Eastern borders.

Meanwhile, the Indian Army, Navy and Air Force will converge in the rugged mountains of Mechuka in Arunachal Pradesh for Exercise 'Poorvi Prachand Prahar', a tri-service demonstration of integrated warfighting capability, technological adaptation and operational synergy in the Eastern Command.

Conceived as a forward-looking exercise, it will validate multi-domain integration across land, air and maritime fronts, reflecting the Indian Armed Forces' evolving readiness for future conflicts.

The exercise aims to refine interoperability, enhance situational awareness and validate command and control structures for joint mission execution, Lieutenant General Pendharkar said.

The highlight of the exercise will be the coordinated employment of Special Forces, unmanned platforms, precision systems and networked operations centres operating in unison under realistic high-altitude conditions.

"Revised Tactics, Techniques, and Procedures will be tested and validated to reinforce combat agility and adaptability," the Defence Spokesman added.

Exercise 'Poorvi Prachand Prahar' marks the next milestone in India's tri-service integration effort, following the successful conduct of Exercise 'Bhala Prahar' (2023) and Exercise 'Poorvi Prahar' (2024).

It reinforces the Armed Forces' collective resolve to maintain mission readiness and joint operational effectiveness in the defence of the nation, Lieutenant Colonel Rawat said.

