Together ‘we must make Punjab Rangla Punjab again’, calls Haryana CM

Gurdaspur, March 1 (IANS) Haryana Chief Minister Nayab Singh Saini on Sunday said that together “we must make Punjab ‘Rangla Punjab’ again”, stating it “is the sacred land of the Gurus, sacrifice and martyrdom”.

He said even after suffering the trauma of Partition, the people of Punjab refused to succumb to despair and turned self-belief into their greatest strength.

Addressing a programme of the Saini Samaj at Dinanagar in Gurdaspur district of Punjab, Saini said the upcoming Punjab Assembly election “is not merely about changing a government, but about changing the political direction of Punjab and ensuring respect for its society”.

The CM said he felt proud to be present on this sacred land. He called upon everyone to work together to once again make Punjab a leading state on the path of development.

The Chief Minister said Prime Minister Narendra Modi has worked to give due respect to the Saini samaj. “By making a small worker like him the Chief Minister, he empowered the community.” He said that on Monday, he would present his second Budget in the Haryana Assembly. Out of 217 resolutions, 60 have been fulfilled, and work is progressing rapidly on 120 others.

Highlighting the state government’s schemes, the Chief Minister said free dialysis facilities are being provided to kidney patients in all hospitals and medical colleges in Haryana. Pensions are being delivered to senior citizens at their homes on the 10th of every month. Under the Lado Lakshmi Yojana, women are being given Rs 2,100. Crops are being procured from farmers at the minimum support price (MSP) with payment within 48 hours. Farmers are also benefiting from the Bhavantar Bharpai Yojana.

He said houses are being constructed and provided to the poor, and plots are being allotted to families without land. Families residing on Panchayati land for a long time have also been granted ownership rights.

The Chief Minister said development in Punjab has been affected because power remained confined to a few hands. “Now is the time to change the direction of politics.”

He expressed confidence that in the upcoming Assembly elections, the OBC community will unite and play a decisive role in forming a Bharatiya Janata Party government to make Punjab prosperous and vibrant once again.

He said the OBC community constitutes 31 per cent of Punjab’s population and should come together to become the axis of politics and play a significant role.

Saini said the situation in Punjab “is currently very challenging. The state is grappling with unemployment, drug abuse, crime and migration, and the time has come to address these issues. The Saini samaj has a major role to play in this effort”.

--IANS

vg/uk