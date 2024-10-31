Today, Bharat cannot compromise on even an inch of its borders": PM Modi

Kachchh (Gujarat): Prime Minister Narendra Modi on Thursday said that today Bharat can't compromise on even an inch of its borders and said we trust the determination of our soliders.

"Today, Bharat cannot compromise on even an inch of its borders. That's why our policies are aligned with the resolve of our armed forces. We trust the determination of our soldiers, not the words of our enemies," PM Modi told soldiers on the occasion of Diwali in Gujarat's Kachchh..

PM Modi also hailed the unrelenting bravery of army jawans and said, "Serving our motherland is a privileged opportunity. When the nation sees your unwavering resolve, your unrelenting bravery, and unparalleled valor, it feels assured of safety and peace! When the world sees you, it sees India's strength, and when enemies see you, they see the end of their sinister plans! When you roar with enthusiasm, the masters of terror tremble with fear."

PM Modi stressed on the fact that the country had seen a lot of positive momentum on the Atmanirbhar front with production of indigenious weapon systemn

"Today India is building its own submarine. Today our Tejas fighter plane is becoming the strength of the Air Force. Earlier, India was known as a country that imported weapons. Today, India is exporting defence equipment to many countries of the world," he said"

"Keeping in mind the needs of the twenty-first century, today we are equipping our armies, our security forces, with modern resources. We are putting our Army in the league of the world's most modern military forces. The basis of these efforts of ours is self-reliance in the defence sector," he added.

PM Modi lauded the forces for their hard work and sacrifice that kept the country safe.

"Our nation is a living consciousness, which we worship as Mother India. It is because of the hard work and sacrifice of our soldiers that the country is safe today, the citizens are safe. Only a safe nation can progress. Therefore, today when we are moving so fast towards the goal of developed India, you all are the protectors of this dream," PM Modi said.

"Today, every citizen is contributing to the nation's development with their cent percent effort because they have faith in you! I am confident that your bravery will continue to strengthen India's trust," he added.

Prime Minister Narendra Modi on Thursday celebrated Diwali with the Border Security Force (BSF), Army, Navy, and Air Force personnel at Lakki Nala in Sir Creek area in Kachchh, Gujarat.

The area PM is spending time in is an extremely inhospitable place, due to the very hot days and very cold nights. The terrain is also challenging. Prime Minister Modi has been spending Diwali with the troops since he took over in 2014.

Earlier in the day, the PM honoured Sardar Vallabhbhai Patel at the Statue of Unity in Kevadia, Gujarat on the occasion of National Unity Day. He also attended the parade organised and observed the air show by the Suryakiran Aerobatic Team of the Indian Air Force. (ANI)