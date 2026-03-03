TN revamps Naan Mudhalvan guidelines; mandates stronger industry tie-ups, placement benchmarks

Chennai, March 3 (IANS) The Tamil Nadu government has rolled out fresh guidelines for the appointment of industry partners under the flagship 'Naan Mudhalvan Scheme' for the academic year 2026-27, reinforcing its push towards industry-aligned skill development and stronger placement outcomes for youth across the state.

The revised norms, applicable to Arts and Science, Engineering and Polytechnic colleges, aim to enhance the quality, relevance and employability of skill training programmes offered under the scheme.

The initiative, fully funded by the state government through the Tamil Nadu Skill Development Corporation (TNSDC), provides free, employment-oriented training to youth aged between 18 and 35.

According to a senior official from the Higher Education Department, selected industry partners will shoulder comprehensive responsibilities, including student training within colleges, faculty development initiatives and facilitating industry-recognised certifications.

A key requirement is the mandatory conduct of Training of Trainers (ToT) programmes to ensure that faculty members are continuously upskilled and equipped with current industry knowledge.

To strengthen employability, industry partners must demonstrate placement tie-ups with at least 10 companies and provide measurable placement data. They are required to ensure that courses and certifications are validated by relevant industries and aligned with evolving market standards.

The duration of courses has been standardised under the new guidelines. Skill training programmes will run for 45 hours in Arts and Science as well as Engineering streams, while Polytechnic courses will have a duration of 60 hours.

Before rolling out faculty development programmes, partners must submit detailed syllabi in the prescribed TNSDC format. These must clearly outline learning outcomes, industry use cases, project components, structured study materials and assessment rubrics.

Additionally, adequate deployment of certified trainers for each assigned course has been made mandatory.

The government has also introduced a recognition mechanism, under which outstanding training partners will receive certification or awards from TNSDC for exemplary contributions.

Students enrolled under the scheme can further utilise psychometric tests available on the Naan Mudhalvan portal to identify their strengths and improve alignment with suitable job roles, thereby enhancing their employment prospects.

Officials said the updated framework is designed to ensure higher training standards, stronger industry integration and improved job placements across Tamil Nadu’s higher education institutions.

