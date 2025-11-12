TN Raj Bhavan petrol bomb case: History-sheeter sentenced to 10 years by NIA court

Chennai, Nov 12 (IANS) Two years after hurling petrol bombs at the Tamil Nadu Raj Bhavan, notorious history-sheeter Karukka Vinoth, 39, has been sentenced to 10 years of rigorous imprisonment by a special court for National Investigation Agency (NIA) cases in Poonamallee.

The judgment, delivered by Special Judge Malarvizhi, also imposed a fine of Rs 5,000 on the accused. The sensational incident occurred on October 25, 2023, when Vinoth threw two petrol-filled bottles at the main gate of the Raj Bhavan, causing a minor explosion and damaging portions of government property.

The sudden attack triggered panic among security personnel stationed at the Governor’s residence in Guindy.

Initially, the Guindy police registered a case under various sections of the Indian Penal Code (IPC), the Explosive Substances Act, and the Tamil Nadu Property (Prevention of Damages and Loss) Act.

However, considering the gravity and sensitivity of the attack on a high-security establishment, the Union Ministry of Home Affairs transferred the investigation to the National Investigation Agency (NIA).

The NIA re-registered the case on November 10, 2023, appointing Inspector R. Sibin Rajmon as the Chief Investigating Officer.

According to the prosecution, Vinoth had stolen petrol from a parked motorcycle in SM Nagar, Teynampet, and filled it into empty liquor bottles before walking all the way to Raj Bhavan.

Around 2:40 p.m., he hurled the bottles over the gate, leading to a brief explosion. Security personnel immediately rushed to the scene and attempted to detain him, but Vinoth allegedly threatened them with violence and tried to escape before being subdued.

Investigations revealed that the attack was carried out as an act of defiance and mischief, with no organisational backing.

The NIA submitted evidence, including CCTV footage, eyewitness statements, and forensic reports that confirmed Vinoth’s direct involvement in the incident.

Delivering the verdict, Judge Malarvizhi observed that such attacks on government establishments undermine public safety and order, and hence warrant stern punishment.

The court’s ruling brings closure to a case that had sparked major concerns over security arrangements at one of Chennai’s most protected sites.

