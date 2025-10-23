TN rains: CM Stalin’s Tenkasi visit rescheduled to Oct 28

Chennai, Oct 23 (IANS) Tamil Nadu Chief Minister M.K. Stalin’s visit to Tenkasi district has been rescheduled to October 28, after the earlier plan for October 24 and 25 was postponed due to heavy rains across southern Tamil Nadu.

According to official sources, Stalin will now arrive in Thoothukudi on October 28 and proceed by road to Tenkasi, where he will participate in various administrative and welfare programmes.

The visit will include inspection of development projects, distribution of government benefits, and meetings with district officials to review ongoing works.

The Chief Minister’s southern tour was originally part of a two-day plan, but incessant monsoon rains had forced the government to defer the schedule. Officials have since revised the itinerary to accommodate all events that were previously cancelled.

After completing his engagements in Tenkasi on October 29, Stalin will travel by road to Madurai, where he will stay overnight.

On the morning of October 30, he will garland the idol of the goddess at Koripalayam in Madurai before leaving for Ramanathapuram district to participate in the annual Thevar Guru Pooja at Pasumpon.

At Pasumpon, the Chief Minister will pay floral tributes at the memorial of freedom fighter and revered community leader Pasumpon Muthuramalinga Thevar.

This visit continues the long-standing tradition of Tamil Nadu chief ministers paying homage to Thevar on his birth anniversary and Guru Pooja day.

Following the ceremony, Stalin is expected to return to Chennai in the evening. Officials from the Chief Minister’s Office confirmed that elaborate security and logistical arrangements have been made across Thoothukudi, Tenkasi, Madurai, and Ramanathapuram districts in view of the revised tour schedule.

The upcoming trip marks Stalin’s resumed southern district tour after the earlier postponement due to the northeast monsoon rains.

