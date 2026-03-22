TN polls: AIADMK tightens grip on seat allocation as NDA talks reach final stage

Chennai, March 22 (IANS) As Tamil Nadu gears up for the Assembly elections, the AIADMK-led National Democratic Alliance (NDA) is moving swiftly to conclude its seat-sharing arrangements, with only days left for the nomination process to begin.

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The nomination filing process begins on March 30 and ends on April 6. Intense backchannel discussions over the past week have pushed negotiations into their final phase, with key decisions expected soon.

Sources within the alliance suggest that the AIADMK leadership is firm in contesting the lion’s share of seats, positioning itself to independently secure a governing majority.

The party’s approach reflects a calculated electoral strategy aimed at consolidating its core voter base while accommodating allies in select constituencies. The groundwork for this arrangement was reportedly laid during AIADMK General Secretary Edappadi K. Palaniswami’s recent visit to New Delhi, where he held consultations with senior BJP leaders. The discussions are said to have helped narrow differences and bring clarity to the distribution of seats among alliance partners.

Party insiders indicate that the AIADMK is likely to contest around 160 to 170 seats out of the total 234 constituencies. By retaining a significant majority of seats, the party hopes to cross the halfway mark of 118 seats on its own strength and form the government without relying heavily on allies.

Under the emerging seat-sharing formula, the BJP is likely to contest around 30 constituencies, an increase from the 20 seats it contested in the 2021 Assembly elections.

The PMK, led by Anbumani Ramadoss, is likely to be allotted approximately 17 seats. The AMMK, headed by T.T.V. Dhinakaran, which recently joined the alliance, may be given about nine seats. The Tamil Maanila Congress (TMC), led by former Union Minister G.K. Vasan, is likely to receive three seats.

Sources also indicated that smaller alliance partners may contest either on the AIADMK’s ‘two leaves’ symbol or the BJP’s ‘lotus’ symbol, depending on the final agreement.

Senior BJP leaders said Union Home Minister Amit Shah has been actively overseeing the negotiations to ensure a smooth consensus among allies.

After holding separate discussions with key stakeholders in New Delhi, the focus has now shifted to Chennai, where the final contours of the alliance are expected to be sealed.

The 2021 Assembly election results remain a key reference point for the alliance’s current strategy. While the AIADMK had emerged as the principal opposition, its reduced tally then has prompted a more assertive seat-sharing approach this time.

Meanwhile, shifts within the PMK and new entrants like the AMMK have added fresh dynamics, making the upcoming electoral contest more complex and closely watched.

--IANS

aal/dpb