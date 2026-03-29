TN polls: AIADMK releases final candidate list; high-profile contests in Chennai

Chennai, March 29 (IANS) The AIADMK has announced its final list of candidates for the upcoming Tamil Nadu Assembly Elections 2026, confirming that the party will contest 167 constituencies across the state.

Read More

With this, the AIADMK has completed its candidate selection process in three phases, having earlier released names for 150 constituencies in two separate lists.

AIADMK General Secretary Edappadi K. Palaniswami unveiled the third and final list on Saturday, announcing candidates for the remaining 17 constituencies.

The final phase assumes significance as it covers key urban segments, particularly in Chennai, where several high-profile contests are expected.

Notably, candidates for 12 Chennai constituencies --excluding Royapuram -- had not been declared in the earlier phases. The latest list fills this gap, completing the party’s slate for the capital region.

Among the prominent nominees are P. Valarmathi (Thousand Lights), Gokul Indira (Anna Nagar), Adhi Rajaram (Chepauk-Thiruvallikeni), R. Mano (Harbour/Royapuram), and V.N. Ravi (Virugambakkam).

Other candidates include Sathyanarayanan (T. Nagar), M.K. Ashok (Velachery), K.P. Kandan (Sholinganallur), R.S. Rajesh (R.K. Nagar), and S.R. Vijayakumar (Villivakkam).

In a notable alliance arrangement, the Thiru-Vi-Ka Nagar (reserved) constituency has been allotted to the Tamil Maanila Bahujan Samaj Party. Porkodi Armstrong, wife of the late Armstrong, will contest from the constituency on the AIADMK’s iconic “Two Leaves” symbol, reflecting coordination within the alliance framework.

The list also includes Abhishek Rengasamy as an Independent candidate backed by the AIADMK in Egmore, along with nominees in constituencies such as Alandur, Kolathur, and Alangudi.

A major highlight of the announcement is the emergence of high-stakes electoral battles involving top leaders of the ruling DMK.

In Kolathur, AIADMK has fielded P. Chandan Krishnan against Chief Minister M.K. Stalin, setting the stage for a keenly watched contest.

Meanwhile, in Chepauk-Thiruvallikeni, Adhi Rajaram will take on Deputy Chief Minister Udhayanidhi Stalin.

Interestingly, Adhi Rajaram had previously contested against M.K. Stalin in Kolathur during the 2021 Assembly elections, securing 35,138 votes. He also faced Stalin in the 2006 elections in Thousand Lights, where he lost by a margin of 2,468 votes.

With the final list now out, the AIADMK has signalled its readiness for an intense electoral battle, particularly in Chennai, where several constituencies are expected to witness closely fought contests between the Dravidian majors.

--IANS

aal/dpb