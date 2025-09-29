TN Police set up special team to hunt and arrest top TVK leaders over Karur stampede

Chennai, Sep 29 (IANS) Police in Tamil Nadu's Karur have intensified action against senior functionaries of Tamilaga Vetri Kazhagam (TVK) in connection with the September 27 stampede that killed 41 people during actor-politician Vijay’s election rally at Velayuthampalayam.

According to official sources, steps are underway to arrest TVK General Secretary N. Anand, Joint General Secretary C.T.R. Nirmalkumar, and District Secretary Mathiyazhagan.

A special police team has been constituted to trace and take them into custody for questioning after they allegedly ignored repeated safety warnings ahead of the fatal crowd surge.

Police investigations revealed that ahead of Vijay’s rally, vehicles were parked near the Velayuthampalayam junction in a way that blocked movement, while large numbers of volunteers and the public gathered in the same area, creating dangerous overcrowding.

As per reports, local police and officials had cautioned TVK organisers — specifically Anand, Nirmalkumar and Mathiyazhagan — about the risks of congestion and potential suffocation, urging better crowd control and space management.

However, officers say these warnings were disregarded, contributing to the deadly stampede.

Based on the findings, summons were issued to the three leaders for inquiry.

But police said the leaders have not responded and are currently absconding, prompting the deployment of a special force to trace and arrest them.

Authorities confirmed that multiple criminal sections have already been invoked in the First Information Report (FIR), including charges relating to negligence leading to loss of life.

The Karur tragedy has triggered statewide shock and political tension. Chief Minister M.K. Stalin had earlier announced a judicial inquiry headed by retired Madras High Court judge Aruna Jagadeesan to establish accountability and recommend safety norms for political gatherings.

Stalin also visited the victims’ families and assured full government support, while urging restraint against spreading unverified claims.

Actor Vijay, who leads TVK, expressed deep sorrow over the deaths, called the incident a “political conspiracy” and sought an independent probe.

Opposition parties, including the AIADMK and BJP, have demanded accountability from the ruling DMK for the lapses that led to the stampede. With the special police team now actively pursuing the absconding TVK office-bearers, the focus has shifted to fixing individual responsibility even as the judicial inquiry continues.

