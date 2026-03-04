TN nears completion of first phase of free laptop scheme for college students

Chennai, March 4 (IANS) The Tamil Nadu government is set to complete the first phase of its ambitious free laptop distribution scheme for college students within the next few weeks, with more than 9.37 lakh students across the state already receiving the devices.

Launched as part of the State Budget for the financial year 2025-26, the initiative titled “Ulagam Ungal Kaiyil” (The World is in Your Hands) was announced by Chief Minister M.K. Stalin with the objective of bridging the digital divide and strengthening digital access among students in higher education.

The scheme aims to distribute 20 lakh laptops to students across Tamil Nadu over a two-year period, covering those enrolled in arts, science, engineering, agriculture and medical colleges.

During the first phase, the government set a target of distributing laptops to ten lakh college students, with a total allocation of Rs 2,172 crore.

According to a senior official from the State Higher Education Department, nearly 9.4 lakh students have already benefited from the programme, and the remaining distributions are expected to be completed by the end of March.

“The target of reaching ten lakh beneficiaries in the first phase is likely to be achieved within a couple of weeks,” the official said, requesting anonymity as he was not authorised to speak on record.

Officials said the initiative is part of the government’s broader effort to improve digital learning outcomes and equip students with the technological tools required to compete in a rapidly evolving global economy.

Meanwhile, the state government has also introduced a dedicated grievances portal related to the laptop scheme, enabling students to raise complaints or resolve issues regarding eligibility, device delivery or technical problems.

Authorities say the portal will help ensure that all eligible students ultimately benefit from the programme.

The second phase of the scheme, which will extend laptop distribution to another ten lakh students, is expected to begin between the third week of March and the first week of April 2026, officials indicated. However, the rollout of the next phase could face procedural constraints once the Model Code of Conduct for the upcoming Assembly elections comes into force.

Election Commission sources said that after the code is announced, prior approval from the Election Commission of India would be required to continue distribution under the scheme.

Officials clarified that if permitted, the laptops will be handed over only by government authorities such as college principals and district officials, rather than ministers or political representatives.

For now, the grievances portal in the first phase will cater only to final-year and pre-final-year students, while students from other academic years will be included in subsequent phases of the programme.

