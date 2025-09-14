TN Minister KN Nehru calls for cadre mobilisation on Anna's birth anniversary

Chennai, Sep 14 (IANS) Tamil Nadu Municipal Administration Minister K.N. Nehru has urged party functionaries and coordinators of the 'Oraniyil Tamil Nadu' initiative to mobilise newly-inducted members for a meeting on September 15, coinciding with the birth anniversary of former Chief Minister C.N. Annadurai.

Addressing DMK workers in Tiruchirappalli, the party's principal secretary, Minister Nehru, said the gatherings should be organised at school grounds or community halls without causing inconvenience to the public.

He directed each booth in-charge to ensure that at least 100 new members participate in the meetings and take a pledge to safeguard the rights of Tamil Nadu.

Stressing the importance of discipline in political conduct, Nehru reminded cadres that Chief Minister and DMK president M.K. Stalin had instructed them not to criticise rival parties and to campaign with restraint and commitment, assuring them that such an approach would pave the way for victory in the forthcoming Assembly elections.

Pointing to the strength of the party in the central districts, Nehru said there are 11,000 booths in the region, including 860 in Tiruchirappalli district alone.

Union secretaries, he added, would soon receive booklets to verify details in the voters' list and prepare for the impact of the Special Intensive Revision drive to be undertaken by the Election Commission in Tamil Nadu.

He called upon party men to complete the tasks entrusted under the 'Oraniyil Tamil Nadu' programme launched by CM Stalin and to work with utmost dedication in the coming months.

Nehru also urged all cadres to attend the 'Mupperum Vizha' scheduled in Karur on September 17, which marks the birth anniversaries of social reformer Periyar E.V. Ramasamy and Anna, along with the founding of the DMK in 1949. He said the event, introduced by former Chief Minister M. Karunanidhi, should be a grand success, with every worker contributing to its organisation.

The minister described the Karur celebration as a rallying point to showcase the unity and strength of the party and a platform to renew its resolve before the 2026 Assembly polls.

He underlined that no cadre should miss the occasion, which would serve as a parade of the DMK's organisational might and ideological commitment.

