TN govt to honour music maestro Ilaiyaraaja in Chennai today

Chennai, Sep 13 (IANS) The Tamil Nadu government will host a grand felicitation ceremony for legendary music composer Ilaiyaraaja on Saturday at the Nehru Indoor Stadium, celebrating his illustrious 50-year journey in the world of music.

The event, titled 'The Tamil Maestro Who Scaled the Heights of Symphony', has been organised under the leadership of Chief Minister M.K. Stalin.

It was earlier announced by Chief Minister M.K. Stalin in March, following Ilaiyaraaja's acclaimed symphony performance in London, which was widely hailed as a landmark in his career.

The ceremony, scheduled to begin at 5.30 p.m., is expected to bring together the biggest names from Indian cinema.

Superstar Rajinikanth, actor-filmmaker Kamal Haasan, and several other prominent film personalities are set to participate in the golden jubilee celebrations, marking a rare occasion where stalwarts of different generations and industries come together on a single stage.

Notably, the event will not be confined to Tamil cinema alone. Artists, directors, and producers from other major film industries, including Telugu, Malayalam, Kannada, and Hindi, are also expected to attend, highlighting Ilaiyaraaja’s unmatched contribution to Indian music across linguistic and cultural boundaries.

The celebration will showcase not only his vast repertoire of film compositions but also his pioneering achievements in symphonic music. Ilaiyaraaja, fondly known as "Isaignani" (musical genius), has composed over 7,000 songs and scored music for more than 1,000 films, influencing generations of musicians and music lovers alike. In a unique gesture, the Tamil Nadu government has arranged special transport facilities for international musicians who are participating in the jubilee event.

A dedicated bus service has been organised to ferry these foreign artists, underscoring the global stature of Ilaiyaraaja's music and the state's commitment to honouring him in style. For Chennai, this evening promises to be a historic cultural gathering, a moment where music, cinema, and state recognition converge to celebrate the life and work of a man who has redefined the soundscape of Indian film music.

--IANS

aal/svn