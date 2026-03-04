TN govt races to clear pending files ahead of Assembly election announcement

Chennai, March 4 (IANS) With the announcement of Assembly election dates expected soon, the Tamil Nadu government has directed all departments to clear pending files in the state Secretariat by March 6.

The instruction comes amid strong indications that the Election Commission of India (ECI) may unveil the poll schedule in the coming days.

Senior government officials said departments have been asked to accelerate the processing of administrative files, particularly those linked to tenders, project approvals, and other policy-related decisions.

Officials across key departments are working intensively to ensure that all files currently under circulation are cleared before the deadline. “We have been instructed to dispose of all pending files by March 6. Several departments are working on a war footing to complete the process,” a senior official in the Secretariat said.

According to officials, departments such as Public Works, Highways, and Social Welfare -- which handle large volumes of administrative approvals -- are among those prioritising the clearance of pending matters. The urgency stems from the anticipated enforcement of the Model Code of Conduct (MCC) once the Election Commission announces the poll schedule.

The MCC places strict restrictions on governments from announcing new schemes, issuing fresh tenders, or approving major policy decisions that could influence voters.

Election officials said preparations are progressing as the ECI begins its final round of consultations with state administrations. An official from the Election Commission indicated that it will hold review meetings with officials in Kerala on March 5 and 6 as part of its assessment of election readiness in poll-bound states.

“After completing consultations and preparedness reviews in the concerned states, the Commission is likely to announce the election schedule for Tamil Nadu, Kerala, Puducherry, Assam, and West Bengal,” the official said.

Security arrangements for the upcoming elections are also being stepped up. The Union Ministry of Home Affairs has already allotted 50 companies of Central Armed Police Forces (CAPF) to Tamil Nadu to assist with election duty and maintain law and order during the poll period.

The contingents are expected to arrive in the state beginning March 10. Sources in the Tamil Nadu Election Department said the Election Commission could hold a press conference to announce the poll schedule around March 9 or 10.

Once the dates are formally declared, the Model Code of Conduct will immediately come into effect, bringing the state administration’s policy decision-making to a temporary halt until the completion of the elections.

