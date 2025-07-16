TN govt blames Karnataka for Thenpennai River pollution

Chennai, July 16 (IANS) The Tamil Nadu Water Resources Department (WRD) has blamed Karnataka for the continued pollution of the Thenpennai (South Pennar) river, citing untreated sewage and industrial effluents flowing from Bengaluru into Tamil Nadu.

The contamination is reportedly causing serious ecological damage and posing health risks in downstream areas of the state.

In a suo motu case registered based on media reports, the Southern Bench of the National Green Tribunal (NGT) had directed the Tamil Nadu government to submit a report on the pollution levels in the river.

Complying with the directive, WRD Secretary J. Jayakanthan presented a detailed report before the Tribunal.

According to the report, polluted discharges from Bengaluru’s Bellandur, Agara, and Varthur lakes travel downstream through Sokkarasanapalli in Krishnagiri district and collect in the Kelavarapalli reservoir.

“The water entering Tamil Nadu was blackish with a sewage-like odour. Foam and foul smell were observed at Kelavarapalli dam with no sign of aquatic life,” the report stated.

The 432-kilometre-long river, of which 320 kilometres flow through Tamil Nadu, is a critical water source for irrigation, drinking water, and industries across five districts.

The pollution has severely affected farming on over 9,000 acres and disrupted water supply to Hosur and surrounding areas.

The WRD report accused Karnataka of failing to upgrade sewage treatment plants and regulate polluting industries. “Unless industrial discharge is curbed, Tamil Nadu cannot undertake effective bioremediation,” the department warned.

A central negotiation committee has held nine meetings and conducted site visits, documenting black, foamy, and odorous water in river stretches and tanks across both states. Despite repeated appeals, Karnataka has not acted on the committee’s recommendations.

During a hearing on Tuesday (July 15), Karnataka’s counsel informed the Tribunal that 12 new sewage treatment plants (STPs) would be completed by December, with 10 more planned. However, no interim measures were outlined.

Tamil Nadu’s standing counsel D. Shanmuganathan pointed out that the state’s Chief Secretary had written to his Karnataka counterpart as early as April 2023, but no action had followed. He also highlighted Karnataka’s earlier commitment in 2019 to build STPs with a cumulative capacity of 630 MLD, which has seen slow progress.

The Tribunal has adjourned the case to August 21 for further hearing.

