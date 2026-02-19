TN: EPS questions timing of Rs 2,000 summer aid; Minister says ‘it will be annual benefit’ ​

Chennai, Feb 19 (IANS) A heated exchange marked the discussion on the interim and Agriculture Budgets in the Tamil Nadu Assembly after Leader of the Opposition Edappadi K. Palaniswami (EPS) questioned the state government about the timing of the Rs 2,000 summer assistance for women beneficiaries.

Read More

During the debate, EPS alleged that the ruling government credited the amount overnight because of the “heat of the 2026 elections.”

He claimed people were questioning whether the move was due to electoral anxiety rather than genuine concern. “Summer comes every year. You provided Rs 2,000, citing the approaching summer, and credited it in a single night. People say this reflects fear of the elections,” he said.

He clarified that no one opposed the women’s rights scheme itself, but asked why the amount was advanced this way if it was not election-driven.

Responding to the criticism, Social Welfare Minister Geetha Jeevan defended the government’s decision. She said the financial assistance was meant to help women meet rising expenses during the peak summer months, including healthcare costs and additional burdens. The support was provided to ease that strain,” she explained. ​

The Minister also accused the Opposition of selectively targeting welfare measures. She pointed out that schemes introduced during the tenure of former Chief Minister M. Karunanidhi, including the free television distribution programme, faced criticism at the time but later gained wide acceptance.

She also noted that a BJP member had challenged the women’s rights legislation in the Supreme Court, suggesting that attempts to undermine welfare initiatives had “fallen apart.” In a recent announcement, Geetha Jeevan stated that summer financial assistance would henceforth be provided annually as a special seasonal allowance for women. ​

The statement positioned the benefit as a recurring welfare measure rather than a one-time pre-election initiative.

The exchange underscores the intensifying political atmosphere ahead of the 2026 Assembly elections, with welfare schemes emerging as a central point of contention between the ruling party and the Opposition.

--IANS

aal/dan