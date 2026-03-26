TN elections: Voter registration closes today ahead of April 23 vote

Chennai, March 26 (IANS) Ahead of the upcoming Assembly elections scheduled for April 23, Thursday marks the final opportunity for eligible citizens in Tamil Nadu to have their names included in the electoral roll.

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The Election Commission has urged all unregistered voters to utilise this last chance and ensure their participation in the democratic process.

The state is set to go to the polls in a single phase, with a total electorate of approximately 5.67 crore voters.

In the run-up to the elections, officials have been consistently appealing to citizens to verify whether their names are present in the voter list to avoid any inconvenience on polling day.

According to the Election Commission, March 26 has been fixed as the last date for submitting applications for inclusion of names in the electoral roll. Those who find their names missing can apply by submitting Form 6 either directly to the concerned Electoral Registration Officer (ERO) or through the official online portal.

Election authorities revealed that more than three lakh applications have already been received during this revision period, indicating a steady response from the public.

The ongoing enrolment drive is part of efforts to ensure maximum voter participation and an inclusive electoral process.

Officials stressed that verifying one’s name in the voter list is as important as casting a vote itself. They also cautioned that failure to register within the stipulated deadline would mean missing out on voting in the upcoming Assembly elections, as no further extension is likely to be granted.

Special arrangements have been put in place to facilitate easy registration, including digital platforms and local-level assistance through electoral officers.

Citizens have been encouraged to make use of these facilities and complete the process without delay.

With just hours left before the deadline closes, the Election Commission has once again appealed to all eligible voters, especially first-time voters and those who recently shifted residences, to act promptly.

Ensuring one’s name in the electoral roll remains a crucial step in exercising the right to vote in one of the most significant democratic exercises in the state.

--IANS

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