TN CM Stalin condoles death of Tamil actor Robo Shankar

Chennai, Sep 19 (IANS) Tamil Nadu Chief Minister M.K. Stalin, on Thursday, expressed his grief over the death of popular comedian and actor Robo Shankar, calling him a versatile talent who brought joy to audiences across stage, television, and cinema.

In a statement issued, the Chief Minister said, "I am saddened to hear about the passing away of actor Robo Shankar. He was a talented artist who entertained the people of Tamil Nadu through his performances on stage, television, and film. I offer my deepest condolences and sympathies to his family and the film fraternity who have lost a gifted performer."

Robo Shankar, whose real name was Shankar, began his career as a mimicry and stage artist before rising to prominence through comedy shows on television.

His spontaneous humour, distinctive style of mimicry, and ability to connect with audiences made him a household name.

He later transitioned into Tamil cinema, carving a niche for himself in comic and character roles.

His breakthrough in films came with 'Idharkuthane Aasaipattai Balakumara' (2013), where his quirky performance earned wide appreciation.

Over the years, he appeared in several successful films, including 'Maari', 'Vaagai Sooda Vaa', 'Tharai Thappattai', showcasing his flair not only for comedy but also for playing layered supporting characters.

His role in 'Viswasam' alongside Ajith Kumar further cemented his popularity with mainstream audiences.

Apart from films, Robo Shankar was also a familiar face on Tamil television, where he served as a judge and performer in comedy shows.

His energetic presence and improvisational skills made him a favorite among younger audiences as well.

Industry colleagues and fans have flooded social media with tributes, recalling his warmth, humility, and ability to make people laugh even off-screen.

Many described him as a "natural entertainer" whose loss leaves a major void in Tamil cinema's comedy landscape.

As condolences poured in, Chief Minister Stalin's message reflected the mood of mourning across Tamil Nadu's cultural circles, highlighting the affection the late actor commanded.

Robo Shankar is survived by his wife and daughter.

--IANS

aal/khz