TN CM Stalin announces ₹5,000 aid for 1.31 cr women beneficiaries, vows to double monthly entitlement under 'Dravidian Model 2.0’

Chennai, Feb 13 (IANS) Tamil Nadu Chief Minister M.K. Stalin reaffirmed his government’s commitment to the Kalaingar Magalir Urimai Thogai scheme, declaring that the monthly financial assistance for women is not a welfare dole but a matter of rightful entitlement.

Addressing beneficiaries through an official statement, he asserted that no political or administrative obstacle would be allowed to delay or dilute the support extended to women across the State.

CM Stalin accused certain quarters of attempting to temporarily suspend the payments for three months by citing the upcoming elections.

He said the move was an effort to disrupt a flagship social justice programme that has empowered lakhs of families.

“Even if anyone tries to create hurdles, we will not step back,” he said, emphasising that the Dravidian governance model prioritises people’s welfare over politics.

In a proactive step, the government has released ₹5,000 each to 1.31 crore women beneficiaries. The amount includes ₹3,000 as advance payment covering February, March and April, along with an additional ₹2,000 as a special summer assistance package.

The funds were credited directly to beneficiaries’ bank accounts, ensuring uninterrupted financial support. The Chief Minister described the move as a safeguard against any delay in disbursement and as part of the government’s broader commitment to women’s economic security.

According to officials, the scheme has played a crucial role in supporting household expenses, children’s education, and healthcare needs, particularly among low and middle-income families.

Looking ahead, CM Stalin made a significant electoral promise under the proposed 'Dravidian Model 2.0.'

He announced that if re-elected, the monthly entitlement of ₹1,000 would be doubled to ₹2,000. Calling the assurance a “promise to my sisters,” he framed the scheme as an extension of the late M. Karunanidhi’s legacy of social welfare and inclusive growth.

Reiterating confidence in women voters, CM Stalin said their continued support would ensure another victory for the DMK-led government.

“With the strength of Tamil women, we will win again,” he declared, positioning the programme as both a social guarantee and a cornerstone of the party’s campaign for the upcoming elections.

--IANS

aal/rad