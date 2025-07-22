TN CM discharges official duties from hospital, reviews ‘Ungaludan Stalin’ programme

Chennai, July 22 (IANS) Tamil Nadu Chief Minister M.K. Stalin, who has been hospitalised following a brief spell of giddiness during his morning walk, continued to discharge official duties from his hospital room on Tuesday.

The 72-year-old leader, currently under medical supervision at Apollo Hospitals on Greams Road, held a review meeting with Chief Secretary N. Muruganandam and discussed key administrative matters, including the progress of the recently launched ‘Ungaludan Stalin’ public grievance redressal programme.

According to an official release from the Tamil Nadu government, the meeting took place in accordance with doctors’ advice, permitting the Chief Minister to continue with his official responsibilities during his hospital stay.

During the interaction, Stalin specifically enquired about the status of the ‘Ungaludan Stalin’ initiative, which was launched earlier this month as a platform for citizens to directly raise their grievances with the government.

As of July 22, the programme had received more than 5.74 lakh petitions from the public.

The Chief Minister sought updates on the number of petitions that had been resolved and instructed departments to adhere strictly to the camp schedule outlined for grievance redressal.

He also emphasised the importance of ensuring adequate facilities for citizens attending these camps. The hospital had earlier issued a bulletin stating that Stalin would remain under observation for at least three more days and would undergo additional tests as part of his medical evaluation.

Despite being advised to rest, the Chief Minister has chosen to remain engaged in key governance activities, reaffirming his commitment to administrative continuity.

Owing to his health condition, Stalin had cancelled his scheduled visits to Tiruppur and Coimbatore districts on July 22 and 23. The announcement was made by Minister for Tamil Development, Information and Publicity M.P. Saminathan through a post on the social media platform X.

Sources close to the Chief Minister’s Office indicated that Stalin’s condition remains stable and that he is expected to resume public engagements once medically cleared.

In the meantime, he will continue to oversee essential government functioning from the hospital. Stalin is continuing to prioritise governance and public service even while recuperating.

