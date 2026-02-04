TN children’s writers body seeks manifesto promises for libraries ahead of 2026 Assembly polls

Chennai, Feb 4 (IANS) With the Tamil Nadu Assembly elections approaching, the Tamil Nadu Children Writers and Artists Association has appealed to major political parties to prioritise children’s arts, literature and library development in their election manifestos, arguing that investment in young minds is essential for the state’s cultural and intellectual future.

Formed in 2021, the association has steadily expanded its presence and now operates through 35 branches across the state. It works with the aim of nurturing children’s creativity, imagination and emotional well-being through exposure to books, storytelling, theatre and visual arts.

The organisation believes that policy decisions must place children’s intellectual, ethical and cultural growth at the heart of governance, rather than treating them as a secondary concern.

In a detailed “Children’s Arts and Literature Charter of Demands,” the association has outlined several proposals it wants political parties to adopt.

A key recommendation is the conduct of an annual children’s book fair in Chennai during the summer holidays, to be organised jointly by the state government and the Publishers’ Association of South India.

The body says such an event would encourage reading habits, support regional authors and make quality children’s literature more accessible to families.

The charter also calls for the institution of a dedicated Azha Valliappa Award for children’s literature, similar to the prestigious Tiruvalluvar, Bharathiar and Bharathidasan awards, to recognise writers and creators who contribute to the field. Among its structural proposals is the creation of an autonomous Tamil Nadu Children’s Arts and Literature Corporation, to be headed by an IAS officer.

The corporation would focus on research, documentation, publication support and the systematic promotion of children’s literature and art forms.

The association has further urged the integration of children’s literature into university syllabi, honorary doctorates for distinguished contributors, and the appointment of trained librarians in schools.

It also wants school libraries to be transformed into lively, child-friendly, creative spaces, supported by storytellers and theatre trainers in government schools.

Additional demands include exclusive children’s libraries and cultural centres in every district and regular children-focused programmes in district book festivals.

Udhayasankar, Bal Sahitya Puraskar winner and president of the association, said the charter has already been submitted to the Chief Minister’s Office and several political parties. Efforts are underway to secure broader backing so that children’s cultural development becomes a firm electoral commitment.

