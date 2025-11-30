TN brings back 177 stranded people from cyclone-hit Sri Lanka, Stalin offers full support for relief

Chennai, Nov 30 (IANS) Tamil Nadu on Sunday facilitated the safe return of 177 Indians who had been stranded in cyclone-ravaged Sri Lanka, even as Chief Minister M.K. Stalin announced that the state was ready to work with the Union government to support relief and rehabilitation measures in the island nation.

The passengers, who included 60 women and four children, landed in Tamil Nadu on Sunday morning after being stuck in Sri Lanka for days following the severe disruption caused by Cyclone Ditwah.

Flight services to and from the island nation had been crippled as the cyclone left behind large-scale devastation, killing over a hundred people and inundating several regions.

In a statement, Stalin expressed deep sorrow over the humanitarian crisis unfolding across Sri Lanka, saying the people of Tamil Nadu "stand firmly with the people of Sri Lanka in their huge suffering".

He noted that several districts in the country have been left battered, thousands displaced, and essential infrastructure damaged, amplifying the scale of the tragedy.

He also conveyed heartfelt condolences to the families of those who had lost their lives in the cyclone and acknowledged the gravity of the situation.

"Neighbouring Sri Lanka has witnessed a massive disaster due to Cyclone Ditwah. The Sri Lankan people are suffering, as more than a hundred people have died and several areas have been severely affected," Stalin noted as he reaffirmed Tamil Nadu’s willingness to assist, and said that the Chief Minister said the state government was fully prepared to join hands with the Centre in delivering relief assistance.

This includes the supply of essential materials such as food, medicines, and other emergency provisions that may be required in the worst-hit areas.

To streamline coordination and ensure immediacy in providing aid, Stalin said he had directed Chief Secretary N. Muruganandam to form a high-level committee of senior officials. The committee will liaise with the Union government and relevant agencies to prepare and dispatch relief materials swiftly, while also monitoring ongoing needs in Sri Lanka.

The Chief Minister added that Tamil Nadu has always stood with the people of Sri Lanka during times of distress and would continue to do so. The state, he said, remains committed to extending humanitarian assistance as the neighbouring country grapples with one of its worst natural disasters in recent years.

