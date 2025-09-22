TN BJP hails PM Modi’s GST reforms; slams Cong, CM Stalin for 'misleading citizens'

Chennai, Sep 22 (IANS) The Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) in Tamil Nadu on Sunday strongly defended Prime Minister Narendra Modi’s latest GST reforms while accusing the Congress-led INDIA bloc, including Congress leader Rahul Gandhi and Tamil Nadu Chief Minister M.K. Stalin, of “spreading falsehoods” and misleading citizens for political gain.

In a statement, BJP state spokesperson A.N.S. Prasad said the Congress and its allies had “relentlessly peddled misinformation” on GST, ignoring its transformative impact.

“Their baseless critiques, devoid of constructive alternatives, expose political immaturity and a callous disregard for the welfare of 140 crore Indians,” he said.

Prasad welcomed PM Modi’s Navratri eve address and unveiling the Next Generation GST reforms, effective September 22, describing it as a “historic milestone” that aligns with the vision of Aatmanirbhar Bharat.

The reforms simplify tax slabs to 5 per cent and 18 per cent, eliminating the complexities of the pre-2017 tax regime and easing the cost of living for millions of households.

“By shifting 99 per cent of items from the 12 per cent to 5 per cent bracket and exempting incomes up to Rs 12 lakh, the government ensures annual savings worth over Rs 2.5 lakh crore. This dual relief empowers the poor, middle class and neo-middle class to achieve their aspirations, whether it is buying homes, vehicles, or affordable travel,” Prasad noted.

He added that the new GST regime bolsters micro, small and medium enterprises (MSMEs), India’s economic backbone, by lowering compliance burdens and encouraging innovation.

PM Modi’s call for self-reliance, Prasad said, would inspire MSMEs to create world-class goods, reduce dependence on imports, and position India as a global leader in manufacturing.

Highlighting the Prime Minister’s “Swadeshi call”, Prasad said the reforms rekindle the spirit of the freedom struggle. “By embracing Made in India products, every household and shop becomes a beacon of indigenous pride,” he remarked.

The BJP spokesperson described the GST reforms as a “Diwali gift” under the banner of GST Bachat Utsav, benefiting farmers, entrepreneurs, and ordinary citizens alike.

He said the measures not only make business easier and attract investments but also strengthen cooperative federalism by making states equal partners in India’s growth story.

“Prime Minister Modi’s leadership has triggered an economic renaissance. The GST Bachat Utsav is both a celebration of savings and a step toward a developed, self-reliant Bharat,” Prasad said, expressing gratitude on behalf of “140 crore citizens”.

